Key and Latest developments and Strategic Analysis of Secure content management protects Market till 2030

Introduction Secure content management protects the company from spam, viruses, and undesirable web pages to not only provide improved security but also address productivity and potential human resources issues. The global secure content management market accounted for US$ 1.1 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 2.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9%. Impact of COVID-19 on the market Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR), solutions are expected to substantially contribute while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and address continuously emerging challenges. The existing situation due to the outbreak of the crisis will inspire healthcare establishments, pharmaceutical vendors, business traders to improve their R&D investments in AI, acting as a core technology for permitting multiple initiatives. This report will quantify the impact of this pandemic on the Secure Content Management market.

Drivers and Restraints: The increasing risk related to online content and email has resulted in the growing demand for secure content management solutions across the world. A secure content management software is experiencing popularity as it is extensively utilized to create, distribute, archive, store and manage unstructured content and to analyze the usage of the content. Additionally, sensitive data are involved in a wide range of business systems and if the enterprise fails to have content management tools then such sensitive information could be stolen, exposed, or lost, which is one of the main factors influencing the secure content management solutions market demand. Furthermore, along with the growth in digitalization, rise in e-commerce, and an increase in the usage of social media, the amount of content created within the organizations has also increased. Protection against data theft, data loss, and manipulation of data is a major concern among various firms as it is necessary to secure and protect the data for future use, which would result to a growth in demand for a secure content management solution.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global secure content management market include IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, OpenText, Veeva, Atlassian, Xerox, Newgen Software, and Fabasoft. These key players have undertaken multiple organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations, to expand their presence in the global secure content management market. For instance, in August 2017, Box Inc. and Microsoft Corp. on announced an expanded partnership to jointly offer Box cloud content management with Azure to enterprise customers. Box will use Azure as a strategic public cloud platform, and the companies commit to shared go-to-market investments, including initiatives to co-sell Box with Azure. In addition, the partnership will enable future integration between Azure’s artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities with Box’s cloud content management platform.

