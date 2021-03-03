Isomalt Market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 6.1%

Isomalt Market: Introduction

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the Isomalt market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the global Isomalt market was valued at ~US$ 900 Mn in 2020, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 6.1%, to cross US$ 1.6 Bn by 2030.

Rising Demand for Low-calorie Food Products to Support Market Growth

Nowadays, people are more conscious about food and dietary requirements. Besides adding sweetness, Isomalt is also used to make food products healthy. Isomalt is very low in calorie content, which makes it suitable for use in nutritional supplements. It provides varied food alternatives for health conscious consumers, particularly by meeting the demand for low-calorie food and beverage products.

Isomalt has a very low glycemic index, which means it hardly manipulates blood insulin or glucose. This makes it a potential consumable ingredient in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and obesity. Thus, players in the Isomalt market are benefiting from the increase in demand for food supplements that are sugar-free from consumers suffering from diabetes and obesity.

Request Broc[email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78497

Benefits of Reduced Risk of Dental Caries Amplifying Demand for Isomalt

Isomalt is anti-cariogenic due to which, it does not promote tooth decay. Oral bacteria cannot convert Isomalt into decay-causing acids easily. Thus, acidic condition that leads to demineralization does not develop after Isomalt consumption as compared to the one that occurs after eating normal sugar. FDA regulations allow manufacturers of sugar-free Isomalt-based products to make health claim- ‘Does not support dental caries’ if those products do not reduce plague PH less than 5.7 up to 30 minutes after consumption. This safety property boosts the demand for isomalt.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=78497

Rise in Demand for Organic Foods Offer Growth Opportunities

The current decade has witnessed a drastic rise in the demand for organic food products to an extent where supply of organic food was not able to meet consumer demand. Consumers are demanding foods grown without the use of fertilizers, pesticides, and chemical processing. Such farming and manufacturing practices are linked to deterioration of human health and environment. Consumption of organic vegetables and fruits is the fastest growing trend, clearly displaying a comprehensive picture of plant-based food trends.