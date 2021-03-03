IoT Monetization Market Size 2020: by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application

The research and analysis conducted in IoT Monetization Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and IoT Monetization industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, IoT Monetization Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global IoT monetization market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 53.19% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising internet connectivity and increasing usage of smartphones are the factor for the market growth.

IoT monetization is a mechanism that generates IoT-enabled products and services revenue by securing IoT information and generating IoT-enabled system data. They have the ability to provide economic efficiencies and operational to the organization. They are mainly used for business function such as supply chain, operations, marketing & sales, IT and finance. IoT supports companies in monitoring, analyzing and managing their operations generating revenue in a cost-effective way.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-iot-monetization-market&somesh

Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of cloud platforms will drive market growth

Increasing network of connected devices will also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising government support to promote digitization acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Growing usage of IoT monetization in agriculture will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Dearth of common communications standard among platforms will restrain market

Lack of power efficient devices also hinder the growth of this market

Rising data breaches cases acts as a restricting factor in the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global IoT Monetization Market

By Application

Retail, Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Energy

Building & Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Sized Enterprise

By Business Function

Marketing & Sales

IT

Finance

Supply Chain

Operations

By Deployment

On Premise

Cloud

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Gemalto NV announced the launch of Sentinel Fit which is a secure licensing solution which is specially designed for Internet of Things devices and software. This new product has the ability to provide complete entitlement management and licensing solutions so they can maximize monetization of software-based products

In July 2017, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd announced the launch of their new service for IoT-shared data monetization and IoT data economy Samsung ARTIK™ Cloud Monetization for the Internet of Things (IoT). With unique model of data monetization, device manufacturers can use the robust interoperability capabilities of Samsung ARTIKTM Cloud to create new revenue streams and introduce new business models, such as hardware as a service. This provides device manufacturers with an easy way to interoperate their products with third-party apps and applications, and monetizes data use

Competitive Analysis

Global IoT monetization market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT monetization market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-iot-monetization-market&somesh

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IoT monetization market are PTC; IBM Corporation; SAP; Cisco Systems; AMDOCS; Intel Corporation; Oracle; Google; Microsoft; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Nokia; Infosys Limited; ARIA SYSTEMS, INC; Gemalto NV; CSG International; SAMSUNG; PortaOne, Inc.; Netcracker Technology; Magnaquest Technologies Ltd.; JeraSoft; among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of IoT Monetization market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IoT Monetization market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the IoT Monetization market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in IoT Monetization market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-iot-monetization-market&somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]