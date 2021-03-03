IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global IOT (internet of things) for public safety market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global IoT (Internet of Things) for public safety market assists in predicting the cyberattacks, natural calamities and other dangerous attacks that can negatively impact the economy as a whole and also it helps in mitigating the risks for the governments, and people.

There are various reasons due to which IoT are considered for public safety such as developing smart cities, smart parking, and other smart solutions for the benefit and safety of public.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-iot-internet-of-things-for-public-safety-market&somesh

Iot is used for improving the infrastructure of the city, for crime detection and prevention, also helps in the managing the disasters and calamities. To lower the crime rates and prevents illegal activities from driving residents away, many politicians and city organizations are trying to fully utilize the power of the Internet of Things for detecting and preventing crimes to happen in a good manner. Also to improve the way police recognize and then respond to crime, Internet of Things solutions can also stop illegal activity from happening.

Segmentation: Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market

The IOT (Internet of Things) for public safety market is segmented into four notable segments which are component, end user, application and geography.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions, platform and service. The Solutions is sub-segmented into crime prediction and prevention, emergency management, law enforcement and others. The platform is sub-segmented into application management, device management, and network management. The service is sub-segmented into system integration services, consulting services, support and maintenance services. In 2019, solutions segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into industrial IoT, connected healthcare, smart transportation, smart utilities, smart building and home automation, homeland security and others. In 2019, smart building and home automation is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into surveillance and security, disaster management and critical infrastructure security. In 2019, disaster management is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In November 2018, NEC Corporation announced the launch of Smart Billing(R) platform for the support of support of subscription business models. In September 2018, Iskratel deployed the IoT-based Incident-Response Management solution for Slovenian Railways. In October 2018, NEC Corporation announced the launch of LoRaWAN-compliant network server which uses a cable television network for safe remote operations. In September 2017, Hitachi Vantara, announced its partnership with the British Telecom for the solutions for industrial and enterprise internet of things (IoT) In September 2016, ThroughTek announced the Integrates Video Solution with Connected Car Monitoring System solution, which helps in providing live monitoring, video recording, smart alerts, social sharing, Over-the air.



Competitive Analysis: Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Microsoft, IBM, NEC Corporation, ThroughTek Co., Ltd, Iskratel, Securens, SmartCone Technologies Inc., KOVA Corporation, ESRI, Cradlepoint, Inc., ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY, X-Systems, West Corporation, Carbyne, Star Controls, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. , Sierra Wireless , Telit, Nokia and others.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-iot-internet-of-things-for-public-safety-market&somesh

Product Launch:

In February 2018, Nokia launched the services and technology for the smart cities like S-MVNO which is used to enhance commercial LTE networks for meeting mission critical requirements.

In December 2017, Microsoft introduced the digital patrol solutions for the police supervisors.

In December 2017, Microsoft introduced the video management solution for the optimization of the operations.

In September 2017, Nokia launched new services for ViTrust critical communications portfolio, like Care for public safety for enhancing the public safety by adopting mission-critical broadband LTE.

In August 2014, Telit CDMA module technology in the MessageQube cellular printer for Campus Eye System for safety issues in educational systems.

Major Highlights of IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-iot-internet-of-things-for-public-safety-market&somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]