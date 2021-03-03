Inventory Tags Market Precise Outlook 2021 – Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alien Technology

The Market Research on the “Inventory Tags Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Inventory Tags market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Inventory Tags investments from 2021 till 2026.

The inventory tags market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Inventory Tags Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592925/inventory-tags-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A18

The prominent players in the Global Inventory Tags Market :

Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alien Technology, LLC, Brady Worldwide, Inc., Tyco International Plc, Smartrac N.V., Johnson Controls International Plc, Cenveo Corporation, Checkpoint Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– March 2020 – Avery Dennison acquired Smartracs RFID Inlay business for an estimated EUR 225 million. It expects tremendous growth in its RFID business with this venture. The acquisition will increase Averys capacity by an estimated 2.5 billion transponders per year. It also gives the company manufacturing facilities in China, Malaysia, Germany, and the United States.

– April 2020 – Detego, an RFID software solutions provider for fashion and sports retailers, announced their new factory offerings, which ensures that factory shipments are validated on a unit level to prevent shipping errors and enable complete traceability throughout the supply chain.

Key Market Trends: –

RFID Holds a Substantial Share in Technology Segment of the Inventory Tags Market

– Sectors showing extraordinary growth potential for RFID technology are the automotive, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare industries. RFID can significantly reduce the labor cost borne by companies for warehouses, as labor costs amount to about 50-80% of the total charges in a distribution center. Processes that require a higher number of employees can be completed with a smaller number of employees.

– The most common use of RFID technology and smart labels are tracking goods in the supply chain, monitoring parts moving to a manufacturing production line, tracing assets, security, and payment systems that let clients pay for items without using cash. Many distribution centers and warehouses are putting to increase the efficiency of the processes, as a part of improvement programs.

– The Asia region is forecasted to be the most significant user of RFID technology and will witness substantial RFID revenues due to increasing opportunities for RFID applications in countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) estimated that by 2020, more than 50 billion objects would be networked, of which many will use chipless RFID.

– Further, the retail industry has been utilizing RFID technology for a considerable period now, and it counts for the most significant tag volumes used in the industry today. Further, approx 72% of all retailers plan to leverage real-time inventory visibility that is enabled by automation, sensors, and analytics to reinvent their supply chains. According to the Li & Fung Group, the global market size for RFID tags is expected to reach USD 24.5 billion by 2020, which shows the steady growth of this segment ahead.

APAC is Growing wit the Fastest Pace in Inventory Tags Market

– Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets for inventory tags, including regions such as China, India, and others. The increase in demand for tags partly originates from traditional industrial products. According to the China National Light Industry Council (CNLIC), approx 80% of light industrial products need packaging and tags. Transportation & Logistics tags are also the fast-growing segments in Chinas industrial supply chain.

– The degree of traceability that integrates RFID with consumer-scannable codes like QR can provide is expected to be an all-important link to the supply chain to prevent counterfeiting and loss of goods transporting products across the vast geography of China. Baoshen, a leading Chinese packaging company, with the annual capacity of producing 1 billion RFID tags recently introduced a new Eprint line of RFID products focused on anti-counterfeit solutions for fast-moving consumer goods, online sales, and pharmaceutical drugs.

– Further, India is one of the top pharmaceutical manufacturers in the world. Although most of the production is distributed for domestic consumption, a considerable amount of drugs are exported to countries like the United States. Most of the pharmaceutical exporters in India use smart labeling techniques to meet the safety and security regulations of importing countries.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592925/inventory-tags-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A18

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your needs for extra data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]

