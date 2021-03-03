Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global internet of things (IoT) operating systems market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 43.40% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the increased traction for emergence of technologies, including cloud computing mobility and cloud computing and growing online data sharing and BYOD.

IoT (Internet of Things) has the capacity to exchange information efficiently with minimal use of resources and also with low power consumption between distinct appliances over a specified network. Since regular operating systems require significant resources, they are not able to link with the IoT implementation. Conventional operating systems including iOS, Windows, and Linux are not appropriate for IoT applications. These systems are driven by a real-time operating system (RTOS), which provides more memory and energy efficiency for connectivity, interoperability and usability.

Market Drivers:

Surging adhesion for emergence of technologies such as cloud computing and mobility, that fosters the market growth

Reduction of cost of product manufacturing and prices, is driving the growth of the market

IoT devices connected to the operating systems consumes less power, is helping the market to grow

Portability in the range of products and surging demand for internet connectivity, drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of consistency among standards for interconnectivity and interoperability, will restraint the market expansion

Software licensing and IP violation of the operating system, hinders the market growth

Proliferation of IoT operating system, will restraint the market expansion

Segmentation: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market

By Component

Client Side

Server Side

Professional Services Business Consulting Services Deployment and Integration Services Maintenance and Support Services



By User Type

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Application Area

Smart Building and Home Automation

Capillary Networks Management

Smart Utilities

Vehicle Telematics

Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

Smart Healthcare

Digital Signage

Smart Factories

IoT Wearables

Others

By Verticals

IT

Manufacturing

Medical & Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Automation

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Operating System

Windows 10 IoT OS

WindRiver VxWorks IoT OS

Embedded Apple IOS And OSX

Nucleus RTOS

Green Hills Integrity IoT OS

Other IoT OS

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Huawei introduced harmonyOS for customer IoT devices, with an alternative to use it to strengthen its smartphone company from the imminent risk of being permanently excluded from Google’s Android ecosystem over the U.S. domestic safety issues. This launch will help Huawei to equip their smartphones with their OS.

In March 2017, eSOL introduced eMCOS Scalable POSIX-Compliant RTOS. It offers superior real-time capacities and reliability for embedded systems that demand a high amount of computing energy and function on an independent and distributed basis, such as autonomous driving systems, sophisticated driver support systems, industrial IoT and other apps that use state-of-the-art technology such as artificial intelligence, profound learning and computer vision. It will accelerate research and development and also reduce production time.

Competitive Analysis

Global internet of things (IoT) operating systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of internet of things (IoT) operating systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internet of things (IoT) operating systems market are Apple Inc., Arm Limited, BlackBerry Limited, Canonical Ltd, eSOL Co.,Ltd., Google, Green Hills Software, AO Kaspersky Lab., Siemens, Microsoft, Wind River Systems, Inc., WITTENSTEIN SE, Mentor, a Siemens Business, Silicon Laboratories, Contiki, Cypress.io, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

