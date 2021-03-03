Insurance Telematics Market 2021 Latest Advancements and Business Outlook – Octo Telematics SpA, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telogis Inc., TomTom Telematics BV

The Global Insurance Telematics Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Insurance Telematics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Key Players:

Agero Inc., Aplicom Oy, Masternaut Ltd, MiX Telematics Ltd, Octo Telematics SpA, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telogis Inc., TomTom Telematics BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Enterprise Solutions Inc., Meta System SpA, Intelligent Mechatronic Systems and others.

Key Market Trends

Insurance Telematics Cloud Deployment Enables Better Data and Device Management

– The rising incorporation of the internet of things (IoT) into passenger and commercial vehicles is propelling the utilization of cloud services in insurance telematics. Cloud enables the tapping of various data related to the device on the go. For instance, a parent can monitor their childrens driving behavior. Furthermore, cloud services can be connected through third-party applications, enabling enhanced customer experience, which is propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

– Additionally, it empowers live sharing of data with the concerned person, which is likely to boost the segments growth. Incorporating cloud through insurance telematics also offers insights and risks associated with the drivers driving style, which helps in keeping track of the cars running activity.

– In addition, it reduces the extra cost related to data storage, which, compared to on-premise, is expected to fuel the adoption of cloud-based service, thereby, propelling the segments growth over the forecast period.

Europe Enjoys a Dominant Position in the Insurance Telematics Market

– The European insurance telematics market is largely dominated by hardwired aftermarket black boxes, while self-install OBD devices represent the vast majority of the active policies in North America. However, several major US insurers have recently shifted to solutions based on smartphones.

– The Italian insurers, UnipolSai and Generali, together accounted for around 50% of the telematics-enabled policies in Europe. Moreover, insurers with a strong adoption of telematics-enabled policies in the United Kingdom include Admiral Group, Insure, The Box, and Direct Line. Several insurers in the rest of Europe have also shown a substantial uptake of telematics in 2016-2017.

– Consumer engagement is now the focus of most insurance telematics programs and will continue to be an important topic in the near term in Europe. The European insurance telematics market is still controlled and dominated by insurers in Italy and the United Kingdom, with an estimated 4.3 million and 540,000 policies, respectively. Uptake on all other markets is considerably lesser, with between 50,000 and 100,000 policies in Spain, Austria, and France, and between 10,000 to 20,000 policies in Benelux, Switzerland, Scandinavia, and Germany.

