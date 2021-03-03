Insights and Prediction of Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Global Market (2020-2027)
This latest Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
The global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market is valued at 12130 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 20460 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2017 and 2025.
The Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector consists of conformity assessment bodies that provide services ranging from auditing and inspection, to testing, verification, quality assurance and certification.
Key global participants in the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market include:
DEKRA (Germany)
Intertek Group (UK)
TÜV SÜD Group (Germany)
Bureau Veritas (France)
SGS Group (Switzerland)
TÜV Rheinland Group (Germany)
Applus Services (Spain)
Application Segmentation
Passenger Vehicle
Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market: Type segments
Testing
Inspection
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Intended Audience:
– Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification manufacturers
– Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification industry associations
– Product managers, Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis
Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players
6 months analyst support along with the data in excel
