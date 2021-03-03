Insights and Prediction of Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Global Market (2020-2027)

This latest Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

The global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market is valued at 12130 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 20460 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2017 and 2025.

The Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector consists of conformity assessment bodies that provide services ranging from auditing and inspection, to testing, verification, quality assurance and certification.

Key global participants in the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market include:

DEKRA (Germany)

Intertek Group (UK)

TÜV SÜD Group (Germany)

Bureau Veritas (France)

SGS Group (Switzerland)

TÜV Rheinland Group (Germany)

Applus Services (Spain)

Application Segmentation

Passenger Vehicle

Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market: Type segments

Testing

Inspection

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Major Countries

7 North America Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Intended Audience:

– Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification manufacturers

– Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification industry associations

– Product managers, Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

