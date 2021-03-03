Influencer Marketing Platform Market Latest Trend, Growth, Size, Application & Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Influencer Marketing Platform Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Influencer Marketing Platform industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Influencer Marketing Platform Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global influencer marketing platform market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.61% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for identifying right influencer and increasing demand for viable cloud-based biometrics solutions are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Influencer marketing platform is a solution which is specially designed to help the brand with its influencer marketing campaigns. They are widely used in applications such as campaign management, analytics and reporting, fraud detection, influencer relationship management etc. This platform helps in creating brand image among population and also helps in reaching the target audience.

Market Drivers:

Increasing interest in video based content among population is the factor fuelling the growth of the market

Rising adoption of influencer marketing platform will also act as a driver for this market

Growing need for big data analytics for influencer marketing will also propel the growth of the market

Rising need to create brand image is also driving the market

Market Restraints:

Less influence of campaign will also act as a restrain for this market.

Lack of technological awareness will hinder the growth

Availability of limited professional is also restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market

By Component

Solution

Services Consulting Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance



By Application

Search and Discovery

Campaign Management

Influencer Relationship Management

Analytics and Reporting

Compliance Management and Fraud Detection

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End- User

Fashion and Lifestyle

Agencies and Public Relations

Retail and Consumer Goods

Health and Wellness

Ad-Tech

Banking and Financial Institutes

Travel and Tourism

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, WeQ announced the launch of their new marketing agency which is specially designed for influencer marketing. The main aim of the launch is to help the brands and app developers to engage with high quality consumers. It will have transparent marketing approach at an affordable range.

In September 2015, TapInfluence announced the launch of their new influencer marketing automation platform TapFusion. This is specially designed to help all the brands and agencies in creating high value influencer market campaigns. This is a very good platform for the companies to reach their targeted customers further acting as an alternative for poor-performing marketing channels and digital ads

Competitive Analysis

Global influencer marketing platform market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of influencer marketing platform market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global influencer marketing platform market are IZEA., HYPR Brands the Influencer Marketplace, Traackr., InfluencerDB, Launchmetrics, JuliusWorks, Inc, klear, Upfluence Inc., AspireIQ., Mavrck, ONALYTICA, Lumanu Inc, Lefty, LINQIA, INC., Social Beat, Buzzoole, Ifluenz, Pulpkey.com – Pulpkey MediaTech Pvt. Ltd., Socialbakers, TapInfluence, PUBLICFAST, Achoo Aps, KreedOn Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Influencer Marketing Platform market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Influencer Marketing Platform market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Influencer Marketing Platform market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Influencer Marketing Platform market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

