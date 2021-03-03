Infant Radiant Warmer Market Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

Infant radiant warmer is a medical equipment which is used to provide thermal stability and temperature management for newborn children. The temperature in a mother’s womb is higher than the normal air temperature, and hence it is vital to prevent a fall in the temperature of the infant, which might lead to complications. Infant radiant warmers, commonly known as incubators or neonatal warming devices, are majorly used to provide accessibility to nursing and hospital staff in performing procedures such as resuscitation or interventions or other treatment for infants along with maintaining thermal stability for critically ill infants. According to the World Health Organization, prolonged exposure of newborn infants to cool temperatures can induce hypoglycemia, hypoxia, and acidosis, which can lead to death in some rare cases. The infant radiant warmer equipment consists of a heating mechanism which generates radiant heat energy, a continuous skin temperature monitoring sensor to maintain and manage required temperature, visual and audible alarms to indicate overheating or under heating, and control units. The infant radiant warmers are used in various clinical settings, including labor and delivery rooms, cesarean operating rooms, mother-baby rooms, newborn nursery, neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and pediatric intensive care units (PICUs).

Major factors responsible for the growth of the global infant radiant warmer market include high population growth, especially with complications such as premature birth and low birth weight, alongwith growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections. According to the World Health Organization statistics, in 2015 there were an estimated 15 million infants born premature globally. Mortalities related to premature birth were estimated to be about 1 million infants. According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hospital-acquired infections were associated with an estimated 1 in every 25 infants born in 2011. Growing population rate, rising infant birth rate, increasing complications such as premature birth, growing awareness and increasing health care expenditure among emerging countries, and increasing adoption of new and advanced infant radiant warmers in hospitals worldwide are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The global infant radiant warmer market is segmented on the basis of product type and region. On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented into standard infant radiant warmers, mobile infant radiant warmers, wall mount infant radiant warmers, polyethylene wraps, and others. The standard infant radiant warmers segment dominated the global infant radiant warmer market in 2016 owing to the increasing use of these equipment in mid-tier and small hospitals, especially in emerging countries. However, mobile and wall mount infant radiant warmers segments are projected to grow during the forecast period owing to new technological advances and undergoing clinical trials towards delivering maximum efficiency of the infant radiant warmer.

In terms of region, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market due to rising population and infant birth rate, higher adoption of advanced equipment, and advanced hospital infrastructure. According to statistics from the World Fact Book, in 2016 there were an estimated 12.6 births per 1,000 population in the U.S., followed by the U.K. and Germany. However, high birth rate in the Asia Pacific countries such as India (19.3 births per 1,000 population) and the developing health care infrastructure are factors driving the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global infant radiant warmer market include GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, V-Care Medical Systems, and Phoenix Medical Systems Ltd. among others.

