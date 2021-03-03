Industrial Refrigeration System Market Precise Outlook 2021- United Technologies Corporation, Emerson Electric, Danfoss, Industrial Frigo SRL

The Global Industrial Refrigeration System Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The industrial refrigeration system market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Key Players:

Ingersoll Rand Plc., United Technologies Corporation, Emerson Electric, Danfoss, Industrial Frigo SRL, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, BITZER Kühlmaschinenbau GmbH, Star Refrigeration Ltd, Daikin Industries Ltd, Dover Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc and others.

Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas industry to witness significant growth in forecast period

The refrigerating systems are essential elements of the gas and oil manufacturing industry. There are used in various processes starting from the extraction of natural gas and oil from the reservoir rocks in the form of crude oil and natural gas to the transportation to end consumers. Refrigeration plants can be very lucrative pieces of equipment that cool natural gas to approximately -162 F and change it to a liquid form (natural gas liquids) that can be easily stored and transported through the pipelines.

– Due to the development of sophisticated equipment that provides extremely accurate and reliable information to track the oil reservoir such as GPR equipment, the oil and gas industry is still flourishing apart from the concerns regarding clean source of energy. Engineers rely upon them for the examination of geological bodies dangerous for drilling operations (carven load, bedded ices), detection of underground pipeline leakage.

– As per the IOGPs Global Production report 2019, demand for oil and gas is at the peak, greater than ever before, with dramatic growth in Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas. This has fueled the investment in exploration and production of oil to meet the demand and supply. For instance, in 2019, Ecopetrol and Occidental Petroleum Corp agreed to form a joint venture for the development of unconventional reservoirs in approximately 97,000 acres of the Permian Basin in the State of Texas.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

