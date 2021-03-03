Industrial Coatings Market Share By Top Manufacturers, and Production Forecast till 2026 | AkzoNobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems

The report titled “Industrial Coatings Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The market for Industrial Coatings is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Top Companies in the Global Industrial Coatings Market: – AkzoNobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Beckers Group, Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd, Hempel A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., Nippon Paint (ÊNIPSEA GROUP), PPG Industries, RPM International, Inc., Sika AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG

Market Overview:

– Increasing Demand for Protective Coatings and growing usage of corrosion coatings are augmenting the growth of the market.

– Harmful environmental impact of solvent-borne coatings is likely to hinder the market’s growth.

– Rising demand for high durable products are projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

Key Market Trends

Increasing applications in Oil and Gas Industry

– Oil and Gas segment includes oil and gas exploration, production and refining facilities in offshore and onshore platforms, refineries, pipelines, gas pipelines, petrochemical units, and storage terminals. The oil and gas industry uses protective coatings in both the upstream and downstream segments for the movement of oil and gas toward the refineries. In this industry, various types of protective coatings are used, such as anti-corrosion, heat-resistant, abrasion-resistant, fire-resistant, and others.

– The industry has been trying to find ways to cut capital charges. This, along with the need to adhere to strict environmental regulations, has led to demand for a coating system with a long life, which will be effective in the protection of the assets.

– Furthermore, offshore oil and gas production has some of the most demanding conditions. Therefore, coating systems used there must be equipped likewise. Offshore, there is prolonged exposure to penetrating UV rays and constant contact with rough seawater, which increase the need for protective coatings. Also, protective coatings are also applied to pipelines. Without pipeline corrosion protection, the annual cost of oil and gas corrosion damages, due to lost production time and equipment failure, can be stellar.

India Likely to Increase the Demand for the Market

– In Asia-Pacific region, India is one of the dominating country. The market is majorly driven by the availability of low labor at low cost, low raw material prices, and the growing urban population in the region.

– The construction sector has also been increasing in India with a faster rate supported by government investments for infrastructure development; new projects like metros, bridges, and buildings are being constructed across the country.

– The government policy of Make in India has led to growing FDI in the manufacturing sector in the country which has led to the advancement of various industries. This in turn has boosted the market for industrial coatings in the country.

– India wants to reform its power generation sector, including upgrades to energy infrastructure and plans to introduce new technology to make its electricity supply more reliable and resilient. This could cost almost INR 2.5 trillion (USD 35 billion) over the forecast period. The manufacturing and investment of new facilities on the power generation sector are expected to contribute to the demand for the protective coatings market in the country.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Industrial Coatings market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Industrial Coatings Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

