India Metal Polish Market By Distribution Channel, Product Type, Application and Forecast by 2030

The value of the India metal polish market will grow from $26.51 million in 2019 to $37.10 million by 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020 and 2030.

Metal polishes are sold via supermarkets/hypermarkets and department/convenience stores in India. Between these, the sales of metal polishes via department/convenience stores were found to be higher during the past few years and this trend is likely to continue in the coming years as well. This is mainly attributed to the growing preference of industrial workers and residential consumers for buying these materials from nearby hardware stores and general stores over buying them from hypermarkets or supermarkets.

Automotive, marine, and residential sectors are the biggest end users of metal polishes in India. Out of these, the usage of metal polishes is predicted to rise enormously in the automotive industry in the forthcoming years. This will be because of the growing demand for metal polishes for removing corroded materials from various automotive components and parts. As these materials severely hamper a vehicle’s efficiency, their removal is extremely necessary for ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of the automobile.

Market Size Breakdown by Segments

By Distribution Channel

Department/Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

By Product Type

Paste

Liquid

By Application

Guns

Knives

By End User