Incident Response Services Market 2021 Demand to hit USD 61.01 Bn by 2026 | IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Incident Response Services including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Incident Response Services investments from 2020 till 2025.

Advanced threat detection solutions are being employed by firms in industries, like IT, BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare to detect the trespassers, whose main aim is cybercrime. Various security solutions are being installed by enterprises, which establish network, e-mail, database, and web security. Meanwhile all incidents cannot be prevented, there are measures organizations can take to minimize their attack and lessen the frequency and severity of incidents.

Top Leading Manufactures-

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Dell Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, FireEye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Verizon Communications Inc.

The market was valued at USD 21.72 billion in 2019,and it is projected to reach a value of USD 61.01 billion by the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 18.96% over the forecast period (2020-2025). With the sophistication and frequency of attacks increasing, more organizations are beginning to prioritize incident response teams who can help mitigate the impact of security threats to any organization.

– There has been rise in cases of cyberattacks, globally. Lately, in April 2019, Amnesty International’s Hong Kong office has been hit by a years-long cyberattack from hackers with known links to the Chinese government. In the same month, medical billing service provider Doctors Management Service suffered a ransomware attack compromising patients data from a number of its clients. These kind of incidents are leading to an emerging demand for incident response services.

– Proposals, principles, laws, rules, standards, and guidelines are spreading in global forums, federal agencies, state legislatures, and business world, regarding enforcing security standards. In 2018, the US SEC involved in requiring cybersecurity disclosures in financial statements. GDPR fines for non-compliance may be upto 22.28 USD million, or if higher, 4% of an organizations annual turnover.

– Pirated software distribution is still possible in the majority of countries through Torrent services. It can infringe intellectual property rights, yet they remain easily accessible online. They are a popular target for cybercriminals looking to distribute malicious code. Kaspersky Lab discovered PirateMatryoshka malware in March 2019, which carries a Trojan-downloader disguised as a hacked version of legitimate software used in everyday PC activity.

Market Key Insights:

Data Breaches in the Healthcare Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, according to 2019 Breach Barometer Annual Report by Protenus.

– The largest breach reported in 2018 was a hacking of a business associate. It involved a North Carolina-based health system vendor that had its patient information accessed by an unauthorized party. Hackers gained access to patient information over the course of a week, affecting 2.65 million patient records.

– For 2019, the largest data breach incident was reported by Navicent Health in March. It was a phishing attack in which the records of 278,016 patients were potentially accessed and copied by the attackers. A similarly sized data breach was reported by ZOLL Services, which impacted 277,319 individuals.

– As per HIPAA’s Data Breach Report, healthcare data breaches continued to be reported at a rate of one a day in March 2019.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– According to IBEF, Indias IT & ITeS industry grew to USD 181 billion during 2018-2019. According to data released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the computer software and hardware sector in India attracted cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows worth USD 35.82 billion during April 2000 to December 2018. This calls for an increased demand for incident response service.

– Moreover, growing technological innovations in China and Japan results in growth of the incident response services market. According to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), computers and IT terminal production in February 2019 was worth JPY 95,371 million, as compared to JPY 85,564 million in January 2019.

Industry Recent Advancements-

– April 2019 – Rapid7 Inc. acquired NetFort, a company that provides end-to-end network traffic visibility and analytics across cloud, virtual, and physical networks. Rapid7 plans to bring NetForts network monitoring, visibility, and analytics capabilities into its Insight cloud to help customers securely advance.

– July 2018 – LIFARS, a New York-based cybersecurity digital forensics and incident response firm, tied up with IT consultancy firm Tech Mahindra to innovate and create new services in specific areas of threat detection, mitigation, incident management, and integrated cyber.

– October 2018 – FireEye rolled out an assortment of free tools, shared knowledge, security expertise, and on-demand services to advance community-based protection from cyberattacks. The platform initially focused on existing open-source software, freeware, and community developed tools..

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Incident Response Services Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

