Humidity Meter Market to expand at a CAGR of ~6% | 2020-2030

Can High Humidity Deter Coronavirus?

It has been found that countries with low temperatures and low humidity reported maximum number of COVID-19 cases. This led to hospitals and stakeholders in various end markets to purchase humidity meters to keep a check on humidity levels that ideally should be above 9g/m3. Such trends are creating incremental opportunities for companies in the humidity meter market.

Researchers and scientists in labs are anticipated to purchase humidity meters to assess how the coronavirus pathogens respond in high humidity levels. Government organizations have been using their insights for information dissemination via traditional media such as news channels and newspapers to minimize panic among individuals. Hence, manufacturers in the humidity meter market are increasing their production capacities to meet the demand of researchers.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48405

Improvements in Sensor Technology Crucial to Offer Best-in-Class System Performance

The humidity meter market is projected to reach the value of US$ 2.2 Bn by 2030. However, engineers and manufacturers are facing hurdles in sensor design technologies, owing to risks of high temperature ranges and wide humidity. Hence, companies are increasing efforts to accommodate linear response in humidity sensors to offer accurate measurement of levels, regardless of the external temperature, and humidity variations.

It has been found that humidity sensors lack quick response times, which is crucial for maintenance of system performance. Hence, manufacturers in the humidity meter market are boosting their research spending to facilitate faster response time by incorporating temperature combination sensors in meters to offer best-in-class system performance.

High Quality Temperature Sensors in Meters to Provide Useful Humidity-based Variables

Humidity meters are being highly publicized for environment monitoring in various applications such as the oil & gas industry, food & beverages industry, and pharmaceutical industry. Vaisala— a provider of temperature measurement instruments, is increasing marketing activities for HUMICAP humidity sensors that are gaining increased visibility in life science and other applications.

Manufacturers in the humidity meter market are innovating in devices that allow weather balloons to respond to rapidly changing atmospheric conditions. High stability and fast response times are highly preferred in humidity meters. Companies in the humidity meter market are developing systems that improve capabilities of scientists for meteorological forecasts. They are integrating high quality temperature sensors in meters to provide useful humidity-based variables such as dew point, enthalpy, and absolute humidity.

Soil Moisture Sensors Help Achieve Optimum Plant Growth with Irrigation Variations

Apart from automotive and industrial applications, manufacturers in the humidity meter market are tapping into incremental opportunities in the agricultural sector to measure soil moisture. This has led to innovations in soil moisture sensors with the proliferation of satellite software technologies that are giving rise to user-friendly apps.

Soil moisture sensors are playing a crucial role in precision farming, as these sensors are being integrated in the irrigation system to enable scheduling of water supply and distribution efficiently. Such trends are bolstering the growth of the humidity meter market, which is estimated to clock a favorable CAGR of ~6% during the assessment period. Soil moisture sensors are helping to achieve optimum plant growth, since the gauges are directed with functions to reduce and enhance irrigation.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report

Safe Wooden Constructions Fuel Demand for Digital Wood Moisture Management

Digital wood moisture meter is a game changer for moisture management, since wooden constructions are on the rise in many markets. Companies in the humidity meter market such as Stora Enso— a provider of renewable solutions in wooden constructions, has joined forces with Wiiste— a provider of systems and equipment for structural moisture measurement to introduce their digital wood moisture meter.

Building and construction applications demand reliable, safe, and robust wooden structures. Manufacturers in the humidity meter market are taking advantages of this opportunity to introduce digital wood moisture meter to ensure the long lifecycle of wooden structures.

Read Our Trending Press Release Below: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/measures-to-curb-environmental-impact-of-fossil-fuel-driven-vehicles-paves-way-for-growth-of-solar-powered-cars-market-valuation-to-rise-to-us3-5-bn-by-2027–tmr-301025381.html