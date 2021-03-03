Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market 2020 Top Manufacturers, Competitive Analysis And Development Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Human Machine Interface (HMI) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.17 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 8.73 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in the prevalence of Industry 4.0.

Human machine interface (HMI) can be defined as the operating system or interface that occurs between the machine and humans. The machines include all the autonomous devices and equipments being used in an automated factory, on which application of this operating system/interface is possible. The interface is similar to the interaction between a human and a smartphone as in HMI provides the user with the capability of providing tasks, monitoring the status of operations and also the status of the machinery.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the prevalence and adoption of Industrial IoT; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing need for effective and efficient monitoring and management of devices and equipments in factories; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complications associated with the structural integration of human machine interface; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Concerns related to hacking and security threats associated with the automation of equipments and devices; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market

By Product Display Terminals Industrial PCs Interface Software Touch Screen Panel Remote Panel Membrane Switches Rubber Keypads Others

By Offering Hardware Basic Human Machine Interface Market Advanced Panel-Based Human Machine Interface Advanced PC-Based Human Machine Interface Software On-Premise Human Machine Interface Cloud-Based Human Machine Interface Services

By Configuration Type Embedded Stand-Alone

By Sales Channels Direct Indirect

By End-Use Industry Process Industry Oil & Gas Pharmaceuticals Chemicals & Petrochemicals Food & Beverages Energy & Power Metal & Mining Others Discrete Industry Aerospace & Defense Medical Devices Automotive Packaging Semiconductor & Electronics

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced the launch of “Allen-Bradley PanelView 5510” graphics terminal for usage in large machinery applications. The product provides user higher integration, connectivity and simplification of user experience with large applications.

In May 2018, Kontron S&T AG announced that they have extended the product portfolio of its “FlatClient” and “FlatView HMI”. Both series related to the Human Machine Interface products. The new product lines, STS, CTR, and RCK are monitors and industrial PC’s for usage in extremely hygienic industrial applications.

Competitive Analysis: Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market

Global human machine interface (HMI) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of human machine interface (HMI) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market

Siemens; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Emerson Electric Co.; Kontron S&T AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; ABB; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Honeywell International Inc.; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; Schneider Electric; Advantech Co., Ltd.; American Industrial Systems, Inc.; Beijer Electronics – A Beijer Group Company; Eaton; OMRON Corporation; Danaher; Elektrobit; Gefran; BARTEC; EAO AG; Microchip Technology Inc.; are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Human Machine Interface (HMI) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Human Machine Interface (HMI) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Human Machine Interface (HMI) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Human Machine Interface (HMI) market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

