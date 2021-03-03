High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Report 2020: Top Players Countries Type and Application Regional Forecast To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global high performance data analytics (HPDA) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 235.48 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased focus and need for providing real-time analysis of large sets of data.

High-performance data analytics can be defined as the technology which is based on the high-performance computing system which helps in analyzation of patterns and provision of valuable information from large data. This technology processes high-level of software speeds which are more than a teraflop, which results in quicker examination and thereby quicker results of analysis of the data sets.

Market Drivers:

Higher processing speed and quicker analysis time associated with this technology amid significant rise in the amount of data generated globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Significant rise in the generation of data/information from a number of end-use industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large capital funding for investment and integration of these systems; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Complications and problems faced in programming of these systems are factors expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market

By Component

Hardware Server Storage

Software

Services Professional Services System Integration & Deployment Training, Support & Maintenance Services Consulting Services Managed Services



By Data Type

Unstructured

Semi-Structured

Structured

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Academia & Research

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utility

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecommunications

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Software AG announced that they had acquired TreadMiner NV, which will help in complementing the service and product offerings already available with Software AG. TreadMiner NV is a web-based analytics platform providing patterns, and any irregularities in the production of various organizations.

In August 2016, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP announced that they had agreed to acquire SGI, for an approximate amount of USD 275 million. This acquisition will help in establishing a global leader of Hewlett Packard for providing high-performance computing solutions such as, analytics, data management for various industrial verticals.

Competitive Analysis: Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market

Global high performance data analytics (HPDA) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of high performance data analytics (HPDA) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the high performance data analytics (HPDA) market are Intel Corporation; Cisco; IBM Corporation; Cray Inc.; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Software AG; Teradata; Oracle; Atos SE; Red Hat, Inc.; Microsoft; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Dell; Google; Datameer, Inc.; Splunk Inc. and ALTERYX, INC.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

