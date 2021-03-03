Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027| Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder Group, Inc

Data Bridge Market Research recently published an all-inclusive report on the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market providing a complete overview, qualitative and quantitative assessment key aspects of the market. The market report also contains all the information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements along with the detailed actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This report includes an in-depth analysis about the COVID-19 situation and its possible impact on the market in the next few years. The Healthcare Supply Chain Management market report provides detailed insights on the product pricing & trends, market drivers, and potential lucrative opportunities, during the forecast period, 2021-2027. Additionally, it covers Healthcare Supply Chain Management market challenges and threats faced by companies with comprehensive research and analysis.

Healthcare supply chain management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.05% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising awareness amongst the people regarding the advantages of supply chain management which will enhance the growth of the market.

Oracle, SAP SE

Infor

McKesson Corporation

Tecsys Inc

Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC

Cardinal Health

Epicor Software Corporatio

LLamasoft Inc

Manhattan Associates

Blue Yonder Group, Inc

Cerner Corporation

Jump Technologies, Inc

Logi-Tag Systems

By Models (Make-To-Stock Model, Build-To-Order, Continuous Replenishment Model, Chain Assembly, Other)

By Functions (Forecasting and Planning, Inventory Management and Procurement, Internal Logistics and Operations, Warehousing and Distribution, Reverse and Extended Logistics, Other)

By Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Web-Based, Cloud)

Market Overview Impact on Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Industry Competition Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Production, Revenue by Region Supply, Consumption, Export and Import by Region Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Market Analysis by Application Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis Internal Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Effect Factors Analysis Forecast (2021-2028) Appendix

Healthcare supply chain management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to healthcare supply chain management market.

The major players covered in the healthcare supply chain management market report are Oracle, SAP SE, Infor., McKesson Corporation, Tecsys Inc., Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC., Cardinal Health., Epicor Software Corporation, LLamasoft Inc., Manhattan Associates., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Cerner Corporation., Jump Technologies, Inc., Logi-Tag Systems, Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc, Premier, HYBRENT, INC, Arvato Supply Chain Solutions SE among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Healthcare supply chain management market is segmented on the basis of models, functions, delivery mode, component and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on models, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into make-to-stock model, build-to-order, continuous replenishment model, and chain assembly, other.

On the basis of functions, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into forecasting and planning, inventory management and procurement, internal logistics and operations, warehousing and distribution, reverse and extended logistics, and other.

Based on delivery mode, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into on-premise, web-based, and cloud.

On the basis of component, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into software, and hardware. Software has been further segmented into purchasing management software, and inventory management software.

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

