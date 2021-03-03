Healthcare Industry: Global Urology Robotic Surgery Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% 2020-2027 Intuitive Surgical., THINK Surgical, Inc, Stryker, Renishaw plc., Medtronic, Titan Medical Inc., TransEnterix Surgical

Urology robotic surgery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of urology robotic surgery has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

Introduction of modern surgical equipment such as minimally invasive surgery equipment, remote surgery among others, provision of low cost robots, increasing occurrences of kidney & urinary tract diseases, growing number of geriatric population and rising preferences of minimally invasive surgeries are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the urology robotic surgery market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing investment for the development of advanced and technical products will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of urology robotic surgery market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Urology robotic surgery market is segmented on the basis of component, equipment type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on component, the urology robotic surgery market is segmented into robotic surgery systems, instruments & accessories, services

Urology robotic surgery market has also been segmented based on the application into robotic prostatectomy, robotic cystectomy, robotic pyeloplasty, robotic nephrectomy and other procedures

Based on equipment type, the urology robotic surgery market has been segmented into robot machines, navigation systems, planners and simulators and other equipment

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the urology robotic surgery market report are Intuitive Surgical., THINK Surgical, Inc, Stryker, Renishaw plc., Medtronic, Titan Medical Inc., TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., Medrobotics Corporation., Simbionix USA Corporation., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The countries covered in the urology robotic surgery market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

