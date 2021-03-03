Healthcare Industry: Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market to account to USD 83.07 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.90% Carl Zeiss AG, Ariane Medical Systems Ltd, Eckert & Ziegler, Elekta AB, GMV, Elekta AB (pub), iCAD

Intraoperative radiation therapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 83.07 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.90% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the intraoperative radiation therapy has been directly impacting the growth of intraoperative radiation therapy market.

Surging volume of patients suffering from breast cancer and breast associated disorders is expected to have a significant impact on the demands for intraoperative radiation therapy based technology, products and solutions. Another impactful reason for the increased usage is the benefits of intraoperative radiation therapy against the external beam radio therapy. Accelerating technological advancement will also define the market growth since direct association of this therapy with the varied kind of cancers. Thus, minimal treatment dwelling high penetration and better choice of cure over deep prevailing tumours will exponentially enlarge the market width and size in the anticipated time period of 2020 to 2027.

Intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented on the basis of method, product and service, application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you to analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of method, intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into electron IORT, and intraoperative brachytherapy.

On the basis of product and service, intraoperative radiation therapy market is fragmented into products, system/accelerators, applicators & after loaders, treatment planning systems, accessories, and services.

On the basis of application, intraoperative radiation therapy market is bifurcated into breast cancer, brain tumor, gastrointestinal cancer, head & neck cancer, skin cancer, spinal metastases, other cancers.

Other cancer is further sub segmented into penile cancer, lung cancer, childhood cancer, colorectal cancer, endometrial & cervical cancer, and prostate cancer.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the intraoperative radiation therapy market report are Carl Zeiss AG, Ariane Medical Systems Ltd, Eckert & Ziegler, Elekta AB, GMV, Elekta AB (pub), iCAD Inc. , Xoft, IntraOp Medical, Inc., Sordina Iort Technologies, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. , The Pinnacle Health Group, Sensus Healthcare, Inc, Moffitt Cancer Center, WOLF-Medizintechnik GmbH, University Hospitals, Dignity Health among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The countries covered in the intraoperative radiation therapy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

