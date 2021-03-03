Healthcare Industry: Global Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 34.12% IBM Corporation, Microsoft, CognitiveScale, Numenta, Vicarious, Apixio, Healthcare X.0, Enterra Solutions, Nuance Communications, Inc, Intel Corporation

Healthcare cognitive computing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 34.12% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing demand for personalized healthcare is the major factor which will create new opportunity for the market.

Cognitive computing is widely used in the healthcare industry so that doctors can easily treat their patient using the past data and identify any risks and frauds. These computing have the ability to manage complex and large amount of data.

Rising cases of chronic diseases and rising cases of cancer are enhancing the growth of this market. Some of the other factors which are affecting the growth of the market are growing demand for gene- specific treatment, advancement in the healthcare industry, rising adoption of third computing platforms, rising clinical trials & drug discoveries and growing usage of cognitive computing for better patient understanding which is expected to drive the market growth.

This healthcare cognitive computing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research healthcare cognitive computing market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Healthcare cognitive computing market is segmented of the basis of technology, end- users and deployment model. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the healthcare cognitive computing market is segmented into natural learning processing, information retrieval, automated reasoning, machine learning and others.

The healthcare cognitive computing market on the basis of end- users is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical, medical devices, insurance and other.

Deployment model segment of the healthcare cognitive market is segmented on the basis of cloud and on- premises.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the healthcare cognitive computing market report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, CognitiveScale, Numenta, Vicarious, Apixio, Healthcare X.0, Enterra Solutions, Nuance Communications, Inc, Intel Corporation, MEDWHAT, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

