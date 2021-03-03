Healthcare Industry: Global Healthcare-associated infection (HAI) Market to account to USD 54.57 billion by 2027 HORIBA, Ltd., BD., bioMérieux, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Meridian Bioscience, QIAGEN, ASP, Fortive, Johnson & Johnson Services

Global Healthcare-associated infection (HAI) Market By Product (Consumables, Analyzers/Instruments), By Pathogen (Viral, Bacterial and Fungal), By Treatment (Sterilization, Chemical, Radiation), By Infections (Urinary Tract Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Hospital-acquired Pneumonia, BloodStream Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Respiratory infections. Other Healthcare-associated Infections), By Diagnostic Tests (Traditional Diagnostics, and Molecular Diagnostics) By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, ASCs, and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Healthcare-associated infection (HAI) depicts its meaning from the name, they are commonly acquired infections induced in the patients from external sources in the hospitals or healthcare centers. Owing to this factor all the type of healthcare centers such are hospitals, clinics, pathologies are adopting measures to reduce the possibilities of infections and contamination by sterlizing the services offered in these point of care institutes. Market growth of HAI is directly proportional to the contagious ratio which is critically required to control, can be achieved through certain standard adoption while examination of patients. Namely molecular diagnostic testing and accelerating improvements in the diagnostic testing sector will propel the market growth and success factor of healthcare-associated infection (HAI) solely.

This healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Leading Key Players:

The major business players and prime market dominators covered in the healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market report are HORIBA, Ltd., BD., bioMérieux, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Meridian Bioscience, QIAGEN, ASP, Fortive, Johnson & Johnson Services, 3M, STERIS plc., Getinge AB., Cantel Medical., Belimed, Trinity Biotech, DiaSorin, OpGen, Accelerate Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad, Luminex Corporation., Quidel Corporation. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is segmented of the basis of product, pathogens, method of treatment, infections, diagnostic tests, and end use. The growth amongst these sections will help you interpret lean growth segments in the enterprises, and will provide the users a relevant market overview and market penetrations to help them in making strategic decision for the identification of core market demands.

Based on product, the healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is segmented into consumables, and analyzers/instruments.

Based on pathogens, the healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is segmented into viral, bacterial, and fungal. Bifurcations on the basis of treatment are sterilization, chemical, and radiation.

Based on the type of infections, healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is segmented into urinary tract infections, surgical site infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, gastrointestinal infections, respiratory infections and other healthcare-associated infections.

Segmentation on the basis of diagnostics test in the healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is traditional diagnostics, molecular diagnostics.

The countries covered in the healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

