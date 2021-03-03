Handset Proximity Sensors Market – Segment, Forecast, Analysis, Trends 2024

Global Handset Proximity Sensors Market: Overview

Modern smartphones are packed with a number of sensors that enable them to collect a variety of different kinds of data on who the user is, what the user is doing, and more. Most sensors are added to make smartphones more engaging, convenient, and increasingly useful for the user. Handset proximity sensors are commonly found in touchscreen smartphones and play the primary role of disabling accidental touch events.

Touch-enabled screens in smartphones often face the issue of touch events such as the cheek or ear coming in contact with the screen while on a call. To solve the issue, manufacturers have started placing proximity sensors close to the phone’s speaker, which detect any activity in the vicinity of the speaker. Typically, the phone assumes the touch events to be accidental and ignores them, avoiding any unwanted inputs or the activation of any other functions on the smartphone in the background.

As smartphones take the world by storm and competition among vendors continues to become increasingly severe, manufacturers are placing increased focus on making their products better than their counterparts’ by introducing innovative features. The addition of proximity sensors is among one such attempts at making smartphones, especially the ones with touch-enables screens, more convenient for use. Over the past some years, proximity sensors have become a norm in most smartphones and the market for these tiny elements has seen a huge surge.

This report on the global handset proximity sensors market gives an expansive account of the present state of the market and a forward-looking perspective about the market’s growth over the period between 2016 and 2024. The report includes a thorough analysis of the impact of major growth drivers, challenges, and trends on the overall development of the market over the said period.

Global Handset Proximity Sensors Market: Trends and Opportunities

A proximity sensor normally emits a beam of an electromagnetic radiation or an electromagnetic field and calculates the changes in the return signal. A variety of handset proximity sensors are available in the market, including electrical, optical, sonar, and magnetic. The segment of electrical handset proximity sensors includes varieties such as capacitive, photoelectric, and inductive sensors. The segment of optical handset proximity sensors includes varieties such as laser and infrared sensors.

Of these, the class of optical handset proximity sensors, known to be the most cost-effective and non-intrusive proximity sensor varieties in the market presently, is one of the most popular choices of smartphone manufacturers. The market for optical handset proximity sensors, especially infrared sensors, is projected to witness growth at a healthy pace over the forecast period. The market has been examined for the regional markets Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and for the Rest of the World (RoW).

Global Handset Proximity Sensors Market: Competitive Landscape

The global handset proximity sensors market features the presence of many companies and the competition is severe. To overcome the challenge of limitations in product variations, which are also constraining the market’s growth to a certain extent, companies are focusing more on developing sensors with improved sensing capabilities and longer workable life.

The report gives a thorough overview of the competitive scenario of the global handset proximity sensors market. The report includes detailed business profiles, finance and revenue-related details, market strategies, details pertaining to recent product and technological developments, and other information for some of the most prominent vendors in the market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

