Graphic Film Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2021 to 2026

The Market Research on the “Graphic Film Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Graphic Film market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Graphic Film investments from 2021 till 2026.

The graphic film market was valued at USD 23.80 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 34.11 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Graphic Film Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592929/graphic-film-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A18

The prominent players in the Global Graphic Film Market :

3M Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FDC Graphic Films Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Spandex AG, Graphic Image Films Ltd, Hexis S.A., Drytac Corporation, Orafol Europe GMBH, Arlon Graphics LLC (FLEXcon Company Inc.), Lintec Corporation, LG Hausys, Cosmos Films Ltd, Taghleef Industries Inc., Ritrama SpA, ACCO Brands Corporation, Innovia Films (CCL Industries Inc.), Contravision, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., Ultraflex Systems Inc. and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– June 2020 – FDC Graphic Films Inc launched a new premium etched glass vinyl film, Lumina 3522, to simulate an etched glass or sandblasted look on a variety of surfaces. The 3522 series is used for interior and exterior applications on partitions, displays, and windows. It has seven-year outdoor durability when unprinted. The launch of this new film is part of the company’s recovery support program launched in June to help customers begin the road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

– May 2020 – Spandex, launched ImagePerfect SafeTouch, an antimicrobial film for use in environments where it’s essential to minimize the spread of bacteria on surfaces. ImagePerfect SafeTouch (IP 2830-111) is an 80-micron transparent film designed for interior flat applications such as markings and decorations, counters, desks, and doors in environments requiring high levels of hygiene, for example, retail spaces, public transport, healthcare and education settings, hospitality and leisure businesses, and event locations.

Key Market Trends: –

Automotive is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Automotive is emerging as one of the significant applications in the market studied, owing to the growing adoption of medium-life polymeric calendered films, particularly for leased vehicle fleets and durable, conformable, high-quality cast films for long-life commercial fleet markings and personalized vehicle body wraps.

– Graphic films are also used as paint protection films to protect the exterior components of the vehicle from lower maintenance costs. The rising demand for graphic films to safeguard vehicles and for advertising in developed and developing economies is projected to augment graphic films’ growth in the automotive sector.

– In the last 2-3 years, most market vendors, even across the value chain, are increasingly targeting the automotive industry. For instance, in April 2020, US-based Mactac launched a new adhesive vehicle wrap for vendors looking to advertise the products and brands on trucks, buses, vans, and other vehicles, and the company reports the new proprietary adhesive is going to enhance the ease with which the application of the wraps is made considerably.

– Car Wraps have been around for significant years now, while the technology behind building these graphics have evolved considerably over the last decade alone. Vinyl wraps are almost everywhere in the world of huge graphics and ultimate coverage.

– In Feb 2020, the FDC Graphic Films Inc launched a premium ultra-metallic cast vinyl film, Lumina 3710, for the usage in general signage, RV and marine applications, automotive aftermarket graphics, and striping. The 3710 Series provides dynamic graphic accents due to its large metal flakes, high surface gloss, and exceptional color depth.

Europe is Expected to Witness Considerable Growth

– The graphic film market in Europe is estimated to expand at a moderate pace over the forecast period. Demand for these films in Europe is likely to rise in the next few years due to an increase in the usage of films in vehicle wrapping. Many of the significant and emerging market vendors are Europe-based, making the region an innovation hub.

– The region is also playing a vital role in the advancement of global printing technology, which is also leveraging and utilizing in the studied market. The scope of printed packaging is also expanding in the region owing to growth in industries, such as e-commerce. E-commerce is even driving the adoption of graphic films in the region.

– Germany is one of the significant markets in the region, owing to its dominance in the printing industry and film plastic adoption. The countrys dominance in the automotive sector at the global level is also attracting many market vendors in the region. Most of the European market vendors are betting high on the automotive industry for their graphic film products.

– Therefore, many of the Germany companies are also acquiring regional companies in the market studied to gain dominance. For instance, Kay Premium Marking Films (KPMF) is a UK-based manufacturer of high-quality self-adhesive vinyl films and was highly targeting the automotive industry. In Sep 2019, the company was acquired by Germany-based market vendor, ORAFOL Europe GmbH.

– The recent COVID-19 outbreak has provided a significant boost to many local market vendors, especially in the United Kingdom. Floor graphics is one such application that is witnessing a surge in demand for graphic films mainly due to COVID-19 and during the lockdown period.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592929/graphic-film-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A18

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your needs for extra data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]