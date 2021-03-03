Global Vitamin D Market worth US$ 6.3 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 10.9%

The report “Global Vitamin D Market, by analog (Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3), by Application (Functional food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal feed and pet food, and Personal care), by End-User (Children, Adults, and Pregnant Women), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029” Global vitamin D market size is projected to grow from US$ 2.2 billion in 2019 to US$ 6.3 billion by 2029. Global vitamin D market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising prevalence of bone and joint health cases such as osteoporosis and osteomalacia, which in turn is creating demand of vitamin D among patients. Further growing awareness regarding health benefits by consumption of vitamin D is driving growth of the global vitamin D market.

Furthermore, increased awareness campaigns by government bodies and Ngos for intake of Vitamin D supplements among individuals is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for new as well as existing players to gain competitive edge.

Key Highlights:

In July 2018, Nestlé S.A. launched NesPlus range of nutritious and delicious breakfast cereals which provide vitamin D, calcium, vitamin B, iron, folic acid, and fibre.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global market accounted for US$ 2.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the analog, application, end-user, and region.

By analog, vitamin D3 segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018. According to data published by National Center for Biotechnology Information, vitamin D3 is more efficacious at raising serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] concentrations so vitamin D3 could potentially preferred choice for supplementation. Also, increasing penetration of vitamin D3 for treatment of osteoporosis. These are some factors expected to support growth of this segment over the forecast period.

By application, functional food and beverages segment holds for major revenue share in 2019. Increasing application of vitamin D in functional food and beverages such as cheese, yogurt, and milk, especially from developing countries is in turn expected to boost growth of the segment over the forecast period.

By region, North America vitamin D market accounted for major revenue share of the global vitamin D market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding health benefits of vitamin D in the countries of the region. In year 2019, Asia Pacific vitamin D market accounted for significant market share in the global market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Vitamin D Market, by analog (Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3), by Application (Functional food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal feed and pet food, and Personal care), by End-User (Children, Adults, and Pregnant Women), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global vitamin D market includes Nestlé S.A., Pfizer, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., ADM Alliance Nutrition, Inc., Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Danone S.A., Kraft Foods Group, Inc., and Nature’s Bounty, Inc.

