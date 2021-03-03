Global Video Surveillance Market is expected to grow at 11.5 % CAGR by Forecast 2027

Growing adoption of IP camera and increasing demand for wireless and spy cameras are the factors driving the growth of the video surveillance market. Increasing stakeholder and government funding for developing smart cities and employing city surveillance solutions, increasing demand for VSaaS services, IOT, ongoing technology advancements in Big Data and prevalent trends of artificial intelligence are the factors driving the growth of the video surveillance market.

Video surveillance market is expected to reach at USD 90.00 billion by 2027, with market growth at a rate of 11.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Growing concerns regarding public safety and security is driving the growth of the video surveillance market. Deep learning for video surveillance systems will create growth opportunities for video surveillance market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Violation of privacy will act as a restraint, and will further challenge the growth of video surveillance market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Segmentation : Global Video Surveillance Market

On the basis system, the video surveillance market is segmented into analog video surveillance system and IP video surveillance system.

On the basis of offering, the video surveillance market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Hardware is segmented into cameras, monitors, storage devices and accessories. Software is segmented into video analytics and video management system. Service is segmented into video surveillance-as-a-service and installation and maintenance services.

On the basis of vertical, the video surveillance market is segmented into infrastructure, commercial, military and defense, residential, public facility and industrial. Infrastructure is further segmented into transportation, city surveillance and public places. Commercial is further segmented into enterprises and data centers, banking and financial buildings, hospitals centers, retail stores and malls and warehouse. Military and Defense is further segmented into prison and correctional facilities, border surveillance, coastal surveillance and law enforcement. Public facility is further segmented into healthcare buildings, education buildings, government buildings and religious buildings.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the video surveillance market report are Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Axis Communication AB, Bosh Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd., Avigilon Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., Pelco Corporation, CP PLUS International, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Genetec Inc., NICE Ltd., NEC Corporation, Qognify Inc., Tiandy Technologies Co. Ltd., Vivotek Inc., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., SAMSUNG, COMMAX Co., Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive Analysis

Video Surveillance market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Video Surveillance market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Video Surveillance Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Video Surveillance market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Video Surveillance market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Video Surveillance market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

