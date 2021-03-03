Global Socks Market worth US$ xx Billion 2029 with a CAGR of XX%

The report “Global Socks Market, by Product Type (Specialty Socks, Athletic Socks, Trouser Socks, and Casual Socks), by Material (Nylon, Cotton, Polyester, Wool, and Waterproof Breathable Membrane), by End-User (Men, Women, and Kids), by Distribution Channel (Wholesale, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, and Online Stores), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global socks market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. The global socks market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing advancements in raw materials composed of features such as water repellant and odder suppressant, coupled with improvisation of manufacturing processes.

Product innovation in socks is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for new as well as existing players to gain competitive edge.

Key Highlights:

On May 2017, United Legwear & Apparel Co., LLC launched Puma, Champion, and further, Skechers has launched a private brand called Fun Socks.

In December 2017, Supersox and Disney India launched an Exclusive Star Wars Socks Series

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global socks market accounted for US$ 44.805 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the global socks market is segmented into specialty socks, athletic socks, trouser socks, and casual socks

By material, the global socks market is categorized into nylon, cotton, polyester, wool, and waterproof breathable membrane.

By end-use, the global socks market is classified into men, women, and kids.

By distribution channel, the global socks market is divided into wholesale, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and online stores.

By region, Asia Pacific socks market is accounted for major revenue share of the global socks market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing fashion trends among individuals and rising retail sector in countries of the region. The market in Europe expected to account for a second-highest market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, in 2018.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Socks Market”, by Product Type (Specialty Socks, Athletic Socks, Trouser Socks, and Casual Socks), by Material (Nylon, Cotton, Polyester, Wool, and Waterproof Breathable Membrane), by End-User (Men, Women, and Kids), by Distribution Channel (Wholesale, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, and Online Stores), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Socks-Market-By-Product-505

The prominent player operating in the global socks market includes Adidas A.G., Nike Inc., Puma S.E, Renfro Corporation, Asics Corporation, United Legwear & Apparel Co., LLC, Thai Sock Co Ltd, Converse Inc., Supersox and Disney, Under Armour, Inc., Saucony, LLC, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company, LLC, and Darn Tough Vermont.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/505

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Product Type Market Snippet, By Material Market Snippet, By End-User Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Product Launch

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global Socks Market, By Product Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Specialty Socks Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Athletic Socks Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Trouser Socks Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Casual Socks Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Socks Market, By Material, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Nylon Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Cotton Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Polyester Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Wool Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Waterproof Breathable Membrane Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Socks Market, By End-User, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Men Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Women Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Kids Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Socks Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Wholesale Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Online Stores Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Socks Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Material, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Material, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Material, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Australia Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Material, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Material, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Material, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles Adidas A.G. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Nike Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Puma S.E Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Renfro Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Asics Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview United Legwear & Apparel Co Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Thai Sock Co Ltd, Converse Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Supersox and Disney Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Under Armour, Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Saucony, LLC Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company, LLC Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Darn Tough Vermont. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

About Us

Contact

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]