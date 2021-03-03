Global Socks Market worth US$ xx Billion 2029 with a CAGR of XX%
Global Socks Market, by Product Type (Specialty Socks, Athletic Socks, Trouser Socks, and Casual Socks), by Material (Nylon, Cotton, Polyester, Wool, and Waterproof Breathable Membrane), by End-User (Men, Women, and Kids), by Distribution Channel (Wholesale, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, and Online Stores), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
The report “Global Socks Market, by Product Type (Specialty Socks, Athletic Socks, Trouser Socks, and Casual Socks), by Material (Nylon, Cotton, Polyester, Wool, and Waterproof Breathable Membrane), by End-User (Men, Women, and Kids), by Distribution Channel (Wholesale, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, and Online Stores), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global socks market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. The global socks market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing advancements in raw materials composed of features such as water repellant and odder suppressant, coupled with improvisation of manufacturing processes.
Product innovation in socks is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for new as well as existing players to gain competitive edge.
Key Highlights:
- On May 2017, United Legwear & Apparel Co., LLC launched Puma, Champion, and further, Skechers has launched a private brand called Fun Socks.
- In December 2017, Supersox and Disney India launched an Exclusive Star Wars Socks Series
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global socks market accounted for US$ 44.805 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, end-user, distribution channel, and region.
- By product type, the global socks market is segmented into specialty socks, athletic socks, trouser socks, and casual socks
- By material, the global socks market is categorized into nylon, cotton, polyester, wool, and waterproof breathable membrane.
- By end-use, the global socks market is classified into men, women, and kids.
- By distribution channel, the global socks market is divided into wholesale, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and online stores.
- By region, Asia Pacific socks market is accounted for major revenue share of the global socks market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing fashion trends among individuals and rising retail sector in countries of the region. The market in Europe expected to account for a second-highest market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, in 2018.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Socks Market”, by Product Type (Specialty Socks, Athletic Socks, Trouser Socks, and Casual Socks), by Material (Nylon, Cotton, Polyester, Wool, and Waterproof Breathable Membrane), by End-User (Men, Women, and Kids), by Distribution Channel (Wholesale, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, and Online Stores), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029
The prominent player operating in the global socks market includes Adidas A.G., Nike Inc., Puma S.E, Renfro Corporation, Asics Corporation, United Legwear & Apparel Co., LLC, Thai Sock Co Ltd, Converse Inc., Supersox and Disney, Under Armour, Inc., Saucony, LLC, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company, LLC, and Darn Tough Vermont.
- Contact
