Global Remote Pregnancy Monitoring Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2027 Major Growth By GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Natus Medical Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare

Remote pregnancy monitoring market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the remote pregnancy monitoring market report are Covidien PLC, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Natus Medical Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Neoventa Medical AB, Getinge AB, Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Analogic Corporation and ArjoHuntleigh, Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Remote Pregnancy Monitoring Market Scope and Market Size

Remote pregnancy monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product type, portability, method, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the remote pregnancy monitoring market is segmented into ultrasound, electronic maternal/fetal monitor, electrodes, doppler, uterine contraction monitor, telemetry solutions, accessories and consumables and others. Ultrasound is further segmented into 2D ultrasound, 3D and 4D ultrasound and Doppler imaging. Uterine contraction monitor is further segmented into external monitoring and internal monitoring.

Based on portability, the remote pregnancy monitoring market is segmented into non-portable systems and portable systems

On the basis of method, the remote pregnancy monitoring market is segmented into non-invasive method and invasive method.

The application segment of the remote pregnancy monitoring market is segmented into antepartum monitoring and intrapartum monitoring.

Based on end users, the remote pregnancy monitoring market is divided into hospitals, clinics and others.

North America region leads the remote pregnancy monitoring market owing to the technological advancements, increasing patient awareness levels and enhanced reimbursement policies in the region.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Remote pregnancy monitoring Market

8 Remote pregnancy monitoringMarket, By Service

9 Remote pregnancy monitoringMarket, By Deployment Type

10 Remote pregnancy monitoringMarket, By Organization Size

11 Remote pregnancy monitoringMarket Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

