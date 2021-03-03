Global Personal Mobility Device Market Overview of Key Strategies with Size & Share Analysis and Forecast 2019-2030

Personal Mobility device is a measure used by humans to move from one place to another. These devices assist humans and cater to their requirements of transportation, they are of two types motorized and unmotorized. Motorized devices consist of electric scooters, hoverboards, power-assisted bicycles, etc. whereas, unmotorized devices include kick-scooters, bicycles, skateboards, etc. People with walking difficulties use wheelchairs, mobility scooters, or motorized wheelchairs to move from one place to another. Personal mobility device has simplified the concept of moving from one place to another and ruled out the dependency factor to commute from current location to destination location. The populace is independent to commute with their own mobility devices.

Global Personal mobility device market to surpass USD million by 2030. With the changing lifestyle and preferences, demand and need to transport from one place to another has been emerging. Personal mobility devices have played a crucial role in covering short distances without taking help from others since they are very convenient to use which is the key factor boosting the growth of the global personal mobility devices due to rising demand. Another major factor attributing to the growth of the market is the mounting geriatric population, rising number of disability cases, an increasing number of road mishaps.

Global Personal mobility device Market: Key Players

Acorn Stairlifts Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Pride Mobility Products Corporation

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Stannah International

Ottobock Healthcare

R&E Stricker Reha-Entwicklungen GmbH

Spinergy, Inc.,

Other Prominent Players

Global Personal mobility device Market: Segments

Wheelchair segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Personal mobility device market is segmented by wheelchair, walking aids, scooters, and others. The wheelchair segment held the largest market share in the year 2018. Various forms of disabilities such as physical injury, spinal cord injury, aging, or any kind of disorders or diseases due to which an individual requires assistance to commute, personal mobility devices help and fulfill the need of consumers. Wheelchairs are convenient to use and to move from one place to another, also, electronic wheelchairs simplify outdoor movement from one place to another.

Manual segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Personal mobility device market is also segmented by application into Power and Manual. Manual segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period since consumers find it easier to use whereas, electronic devices may observe a boost in the growth of the segment with proper training and guidance to use. The populace with disabilities prefers manual overpower devices due to the fear of injury and lack of proper training.

Hospitals & Clinics segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Personal mobility device market is also segmented by end-user into Homecare settings, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others. The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing number of footfalls, increasing government initiatives, and policies focused on better hospital infrastructure and availability of apt insurance policies in the hospital.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advanced improvements in the devices

With advancements in technology several improvements have been observed in personal mobility devices which have made them easier to access than before and provided individuals with advanced features enabling them to engage in outdoor movement from one place to another.

Rising numbers of disability cases, spinal injuries, and road accidents

According to the past trends it has been observed that the number of disability cases, spinal injuries, and road accidents have increased over a period of time which has attributed to drive the demand for personal mobility devices and expand the global market throughout the forecast period.

Restraint

High product cost and lack of proper guidance

Personal mobility devices are expensive which is difficult to afford by individuals from all income groups, in addition to this, due to lack of proper guidance and assistance for using the devices consumers prefer manual devices over electronic due to fear of physical injury.

Global Personal mobility device Market: Regions

Global Personal mobility device market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Global Personal mobility device markets market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2018. North America will continue to dominate the global tinplate market due to its higher per-capita income and a growing number of individuals with disabilities requiring assistive equipment which will promote the growth of the Personal mobility device market in the region throughout the forecast period. Europe will also observe substantial growth over the projected timeline due to the increasing number of accidents and injuries and the rising prevalence of diseases leading to a growth in the number of individuals with special requirements.

