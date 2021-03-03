Global Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market Expanding Over CAGR of 9.7% from 2019 to 2028
Global Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market
A new research study titled “Global Oncology/Cancer Drugs market” successfully shows the entire global scenario as well as a comprehensive overview of the various regional segments.
The Oncology/Cancer Drugs market research includes an examination of the leading geographies, such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2019 to 2028.
The study on the Oncology/Cancer Drugs market is a detailed review and presentation of the global industry’s drivers, constraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends from 2019 to 2028. The study also assists in the comprehension of global Oncology/Cancer Drugs market dynamics and structure by defining and evaluating market segments, as well as forecasting global market size.
Top Participants in the Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market –
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genentech, Inc., and Novartis AG
Global Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation –
By Drug Class
Cytotoxic Drugs
Targeted Drugs
Hormonal Drugs
Others
By Therapy
Chemotherapy
Targeted Therapy
Immunotherapy
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
By Geography
North America Market Analysis
Europe Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
Middle-East and Africa Market Analysis
South America Market Analysis
Table Of Content of Global Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market
1. Global Oncology Drugs Market Overview
A. Market Size
2. Market Growth Drivers
A. Rise in incidence of cancer across the globe
B. Increasing Geriatric Population
C. Increase in government expenditures on healthcare
3. Major Oncology Types
A. Lung Cancer
B. Blood Cancer
C. Colorectal Cancer
D. Breast Cancer
E. Prostate Cancer
F. Others
4. Oncology Drugs Market Segmentation
A. By Drug Class
I. Cytotoxic Drugs
II. Targeted Drugs
III. Hormonal Drugs
IV. Others
B. By Therapy
I. Chemotherapy
II. Targeted Therapy
III. Immunotherapy
C. By Distribution Channel
I. Hospital Pharmacies
II. Retail Pharmacies
D. By Geography
I. North America Market Analysis
II. Europe Market Analysis
III. Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
IV. Middle-East and Africa Market Analysis
V. South America Market Analysis
5. Oncology Major Drugs Market Share
A. Key Findings
B. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast
6. Competitive Landscape
A. Major Players
B. Products in Pipeline
7. Key Company Profiles
A. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Company overview, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials
B. Genentech Inc Company overview, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials
C. Novartis AG Company, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials
8. Healthcare Policies and Regulatory Landscape
A. Policy changes and Reimbursement scenario
9. Factors Driving Future Growth
A. Key Industry Developments of Oncology drugs market
B. Future Opportunities
10. Conclusion
The report also looks at key players’ competitive environment in terms of product, value, financial situation, product portfolio, growth strategy, and regional presence. The study includes a value chain analysis and a SWOT analysis to address the issue of whether shareholders should concentrate their efforts and investments in the near future on the Oncology/Cancer Drugs market’s emerging segment. Furthermore, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
