Global Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2027||Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Global multiple sclerosis treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 38,168.95 million by 2027. Increasing prevalence of multiple sclerosis and extensive research and development activity in multiple sclerosis treatment are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the multiple sclerosis treatment market are Genzyme Corporation (A Subsidiary of Sanofi), Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Mallinckrodt, Pfizer Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Par Pharmaceutical (a subsidiary of Endo International plc), Mylan N.V., Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis AG, Biogen, CELGENE CORPORATION (A Subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company), Lannett, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Zydus Cadila), Bayer AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the multiple sclerosis treatment market.

For instance,

In August 2020, Genzyme Corporation signed acquisition agreement with Principia Biopharma Inc. a company engaged in the development of treatment solutions for immune mediated disease. This acquisition helped the company to enhance its research activities in the field of multiple sclerosis among other immune mediated disease.

In July 2019, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.) launched Copaxone (glatiramer acetate injection) in the pre-filled autoinjector YpsoMate. This launch helped the patients to manage drug dose and allowed them to administer drug doses by themselves without the need of any drug administrator. This initiative enhanced the product portfolio and led it to generate more revenue.

Collaboration, product launch, business expansion, award and recognition, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the multiple sclerosis treatment market which also provides the benefit for organization to improve their offering for multiple sclerosis treatment.

New Market Developments

In April 2020, Genzyme Corporation obtained positive data from the phase 2b clinical trial of BTK inhibitor (SAR442168) when administered in multiple sclerosis patients. This product has been reported to reduce the neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration caused by multiple sclerosis.

In March 2019, Merck KGaA received FDA approval for MAVENCLAD, used for treatment of relapsing-remitting MS and active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. This approval helped the company to enhance its product portfolio for MS treatment and to earn more revenue.

Scope of the Global Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market

Global multiple sclerosis treatment market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland and rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines Vietnam and rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Kuwait, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and rest of South America.

All country based analysis of the global multiple sclerosis treatment market is further analysed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of disease type, the global multiple sclerosis treatment market is segmented into relapsing–remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) and severe relapsing–remitting multiple sclerosis (RES). On the basis of treatment, the global multiple sclerosis treatment market is segmented into symptomatic therapies, abortive therapies/treatment of acute exacerbations and preventive therapies. On the basis of drug type, the multiple sclerosis treatment market is segmented into branded and generic. On the basis of route of administration, the multiple sclerosis treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral. On the basis of end user, the multiple sclerosis treatment market is segmented into hospital, specialty centers, homecare and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the multiple sclerosis treatment market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales.

Key Pointers Covered In Global Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Top to Bottom Market Analysis

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different Countries

Market value and over view of multiple sclerosis treatment market

Company profiling of top eight players of multiple sclerosis treatment market

