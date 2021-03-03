Global Medical Gas Market (Covid 19 Update) Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth 2020 to 2027

Databridgemarketresearch.com added a new study on Global Medical Gas Market Research Review 2021 that has been just made available providing extensive knowledge and perceptions of the industry. In order to build a through future prospect for the Global Medical Gas Market, the current and historical data has been gathered, classified and analyzed. Major industry experts and analysts examining the industry were interviewed to obtain the data validating through secondary research findings.

Global medical gas market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. A medical gas is the gas which is manufactured, packaged, and planned for administration to a patient in therapy, anaesthesia, or diagnosis purposes. The medical gases are mainly used in home healthcare, hospitals, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, emergency service providers and also in academic & research institutions. Medical Air, Carbon Dioxide, Oxygen, Nitrogen and Nitrous Oxide are the most common used medical gases in the hospital areas including recovery areas, patient rooms, operating rooms, and others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Gas Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), The Linde Group (Dublin), SOL-SpA (Italy), Praxair Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Air Liquide (France), Atlas Copco (Sweden), GCE Holding AB (Sweden), Messer Group (Germany), The Southern Gas Limited (India), Aims Industries Ltd. (India), Amico Group (U.S.), GCE Group (Sweden), Crumpton Welding Supplies & Equipment (U.S.), Zaburitz Pearl Co., Ltd. (Myanmar), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (India), Uttam (Pakistan), SCI Analytical (U.S.), Rotarex (Brazil, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.) and many others.

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Gas Market

The medical gas market is segmented into four notable segments such as Product, Application, Method of Separation, End User and Geography.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into medical gases and medical gas equipment. Medical gases segment is sub-segmented into Pure Medical Gases and Medical Gas Mixtures. Pure Medical Gases segment is further segmented into type and form of delivery. The type segment is further sub-segmented into oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, nitrogen, helium and medical air. The form of delivery segment is further sub-segmented into high pressure cylinders, liquid cylinders and bulk delivery. Medical Gas Mixtures segment is further segmented into blood-gas mixtures, lung diffusion mixtures, carbon dioxide–oxygen mixtures, nitrous oxide–oxygen mixtures, laser-gas mixtures, aerobic gas mixtures, anaerobic gas mixtures, ethylene oxide and helium-oxygen mixtures. Medical gas equipment segment is sub-segmented into equipment accessories, oxygen concentrators, Cryogenic Products (Freezers) and gas delivery systems. The Equipment Accessories segment is further sub-segmented into hoses optical, manifolds, regulators, flowmeters, suction regulators, vacuum systems, outlets, medical air compressors, monitoring systems (Alarms & Monitors) and valves with integrated pressure regulators (VIPRS). The medical gases segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In February 2018, GCE Group (Sweden) launched a secure online platform for enabling ease home oxygen suppliers in remote monitoring of the GCE’s Zen-O portable oxygen concentrator. This helped the company to enlarge its business and improve their revenue.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing & research, diagnostic applications, therapeutic applications and others. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research segment is sub-segmented into drug discovery, pharmaceutical manufacturing, process development and quality control. Diagnostic Applications segment is sub-segmented into medical imaging and general laboratory use. Therapeutic Applications segment is sub-segmented into respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, anesthesia, cryosurgery and other therapeutic applications. In 2019, therapeutic application segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In February 2018, Matheson Tri-Gas (Subsidiary of Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)) (U.S.) concluded an agreement with Gazprom (Russia) for the distribution and import of helium in Russia. This strategy will help Taiyo Nippon Sanso Company to expand their business.

On the basis of method of separation, the market is segmented into physical separators, fractional distillation, molecular sieve, semipermeable membrane and others. In 2019, fractional distillation segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In January 2018, Air Liquide (France) entered Saudi Arabia’s healthcare market by acquiring the respiratory unit of Thimar Al Jazirah (Saudi Arabia). This strategy helped the company to expand its business in healthcare activity and enhance its customer base in the Middle East.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, emergency service providers and others. In 2019, hospital segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In May 2015, BeaconMedaes, a subsidiary of Atlas Copco, takes medical gas monitoring to next level with TotalAlert infinity notification system which will help to respond to medical gas outlet in hospitals and other medical facilities.This will help Atlas Copco to provide a range of comprehensive solutions to its customers.



Global Medical Gas Market By Product (Medical Gases, Medical Gas Equipment),Application (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic Applications, Therapeutic Applications, Others), Method Of Separation (Physical Separators, Fractional Distillation, Molecular Sieve, Semipermeable Membrane, Others), End User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutions, Emergency Service Providers, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Product Launch:

In 2016, Linde Gas has launched a new light-weight cylinder package for medical oxygen. This product will help in continuous oxygen supply at the hospital and home. This launch will help the company in the expansion of their business by grasping more customers.

In 2015, Linde Gas has launched first cylinder filing site at Siliguri in West Bengal. This will help the company to expand their business in India and to achieve great milestone in their business.

DRIVERS:

INCREASE IN THE OCCURRENCE OF CHRONIC DISEASES

According to World Health Organization, the occurrence rate of chronic diseases is rapidly growing all over the world, causing more number of deaths. The occurrence rate of chronic diseases is increasing day by day in the worldwide population. Medical oxygen is given to the patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma and Chronic bronchitis.

According to the WHO reports of 2001, 60.0% of the total reported deaths of 56.5 million in the world are due to the chronic diseases and the worldwide burden of disease is around 46.0%.

About 133 million Americans which is 45.0% of the total population is suffering from at least one chronic disease.

Seven out of every 10 deaths is caused due to chronic disease, in the U.S., which is more than 1.7 million deaths in America yearly

With the increase in the prevalence rate the treatment and diagnosis needs are also increasing, thus becoming a major driver for the global medical gas market.

RAPIDLY GROWING GERIATRIC POPULATION

The global population of older people continues to grow at an unmatched rate. With the growing geriatric across the world is leading to the increase of age related problems. With the increasing age the functionality of the lungs are getting weaker and the diaphragm gets weaker which leads to difficulty in opening the airway thus making the air sacs baggy and the defence mechanisms of lungs stops because of which older people becomes more susceptible to pneumonia.

According to United Nations, in 2017, 25.0% of the European population was 60 or over. It is estimated that rapid ageing would occur in other parts of the world too, so by 2050, except for Africa, all other regions of the world will nearly have a quarter or more of their populations in the geriatric age group

With the rising geriatric population, prevalence of diseases and their treatment needs are also increasing which has led to the rise become a major driver of the medical gas market

INCREASING INCIDENCE OF PRETERM CHILD BIRTHS

A pregnancy usually lasts nearly around 40weeks. If the babies are born alive before the completion of 37 weeks then it is called as Preterm birth. Babies born in less than 37 week gestation suffer with pulmonary surfactant deficiency in the lungs. Symptoms and signs of pulmonary surfactant deficiency of babies include use of accessory muscles, grunting respirations, and nasal flaring.

The proportion of preterm birth in 184 countries ranges from 5%-18%. In Africa and South Asia the percentage of preterm birth is more than 60%. The percentage of preterm birth in the lower-income countries is12.0% and the percentage of preterm birth in higher-income countries is 9.0%

With the growing incidence of preterm birth the demand for their supportive care is also increasing at a higher rate. This increasing demand has provided an opportunity for the companies to focus on the production of medical gas at a large quantity and hence it has contributed to the demand for medical gas market.

RISING INCIDENCES OF RESPIRATORY DISEASES

According to a report of WHO, day by day the respiratory disease burden is increasing due to tobacco smoke exposure and inhalation of polluted outdoor air. Respiratory diseases are causing an increase in the worldwide health burden and severe illness & death. Five most common respiratory diseases are chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, tuberculosis (TB), acute lower respiratory tract infections and lung cancer.

Approximately 65 million people in the world have moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and among them 3 million die per year. COPD is the third leading cause of death in the world– and the numbers are increasing on a daily basis.

Almost around 334 million people in the world have asthma. Asthma is affecting 14% of children in the world. Approximately 489,000 people die every year or more than 1,300 deaths occur per day due to asthma.

Approximately 4 million people dies every year due to lower respiratory tract infection and it is a leading cause of death among children under 5 years old. Pneumonia killed 920,136 children aged under 5 years in 2015, accounting for 15% of the deaths in this age group.

According to the report in 2015, almost 10.4 million people developed tuberculosis (TB) and among them 1.4 million people died because of this disease. In 2015, 480,000 new multidrug-resistant TB cases and 100,000 rifampicin-resistant diseases have been reported.

Due to lung cancer almost 1.6 million people dies every year

With the growing incidence of respiratory diseases the demand for the medical gas is also increasing. Due to increasing demand for the medical gases the companies will focus on its production at a large quantity, thus leading to the growth of the market globally.

RESTRAINT:

UNIVERSAL HELIUM SHORTAGE

Helium/oxygen mixtures make it easier for the patient to breathe and also help to prevent them from respiratory failure like upper airway obstruction, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchiolitis.

With this we can say that helium is one of a leading medical gas and shortage of it will restrain the growth of the market globally.

INCREASE IN THE PRICE OF MEDICAL GAS

According to a press release Praxair made these adjustments in response to the “rising costs” and it will support the capital investment which is required for the continued supply of Praxair’s operations.

This is the third price increase in the last 12 months for Praxair. The company announced increase in the price by 10-20% for bulk gases and facility fees at the beginning of 2016 with a further rise of 15% for bulk industrial gases in July.

From 1st October (2018), Air Products will also rise their product pricing, monthly service charges and surcharges for merchant customers in North America.

The pricing hike include increase of prices up to 20% for liquid argon, 25% for liquid and bulk hydrogen, 10% for liquid carbon dioxide, 15% for liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen and monthly survive charges.

Thus this price hike of the medical gases will act as a major market retrain for the market.

