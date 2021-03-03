Global Medical Cannabis Market Geographical Expansion & Development Status Recorded during 2020-2027 focusing on key players Aurora Cannabis., Aphria Medical Cannabis, MedReleaf Corp, CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis

According to the Medical Cannabis Market report, the global market is expected to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. Medical Cannabis market report also delivers lists of the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the Industry. The Medical Cannabis Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 82.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness about the advantages of cannabis is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the medical cannabis market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Aurora Cannabis., Aphria Medical Cannabis, MedReleaf Corp, CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis., The Peace Naturals Project Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc, BOL Pharma, Cresco Labs, Cresco Labs, among other domestic and global players.

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis market is segmented of the basis of species, derivatives, application and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Cannabis in Healthcare Industry

PRICE IMPACT

The COVID-19 has resulted in a number of countries imposing restrictions on several aspects of healthcare that have impacted several markets and their economies. The overall revenues for the market are somehow less affected even in these pandemic situations because of its medical benefits. The market is propelling because of its benefits in the chronic diseases.

Many experts suggest that medical cannabis can aid with the treatment of COVID-19, as previous study has shown that a variety of pro-inflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, can be decreased by CBD, which is reduced by several other medications being investigated for the treatment of COVID-19. And the CBD is undergoing numerous studies so that a perfect vaccine can be made.

The price is not impacted significantly as several entities are using the medical cannabis in a large amount due to its various advantages in treatment of various diseases. But in some places the price is increasing a little bit due to the dry supply in the areas where the medical cannabis is imported.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Medical cannabis Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Medical cannabis Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Medical cannabis Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

