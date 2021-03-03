Global Meat Substitute Market worth US$ 5.0 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 11.9%

The report “Global Meat Substitute Market, By Type (Tofu Based, Tempeh Based, Textured Vegetable, Protein Based, Quorn Based, Seitan Based, and Others), By Source (Soy, Wheat, Mycoprotein, Others (Milk, Rice, Pulses)), By Category (Frozen, Refrigerated, and Shelf-Stable), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global meat substitute market is projected to grow from US$ 1.8 billion in 2020 to US$ 5.0 billion by 2029. Increasing health concerns and growing preference for vegetarian diets among individuals across the globe are major factor for growth of the global meat substitute market. In addition, increasing incidence of obesity due to processed meat consumption and several disease outbreaks in animals are some among the major factors expected to boost growth of the global meat substitute market in the near future. Furthermore, increasing disposable income of individuals in order to fulfill their dietary supply as alternative for meat is also another factor anticipated to support growth of the global meat substitute market in the next ten years.

Key Highlights:

In October 2018, for instance, Cauldron Foods Ltd. has initiated Discover Cauldron Inspiration Everyday with redesigned product packaging of meat substitute product to capture a younger target audience.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global meat substitute market accounted for US$ 1.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, source, category, application, and region.

By type, the protein based segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, since textured soy protein is the basic ingredient in many soy-based meat substitute products.

By source, the soy segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its nutritional contents, as it is a source of calcium and linoleic acid.

By category, the frozen segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to rising demand for convenience foods, due to rising disposable income levels of consumers.

By region, Europe meat substitute market accounted for major revenue share of the global meat substitute market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of well established meat substitute brands in the countries in the region. Increasing health awareness and high prevalence of obesity are some major factors expected to support growth of the Europe market over the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Meat Substitute Market”, By Type (Tofu Based, Tempeh Based, Textured Vegetable, Protein Based, Quorn Based, Seitan Based, and Others), By Source (Soy, Wheat, Mycoprotein, Others (Milk, Rice, Pulses, etc.)), By Category (Frozen, Refrigerated, and Shelf-Stable), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global meat substitute market includes Amys Kitchen Inc., Beyond Meat, Inc., Cauldron Foods Ltd., Garden Protein International, Inc., Meatless B.V., Quorn Foods, Inc., Vbites Food, Ltd., Morningstar Farms L.C., MGP Ingredients Inc., and Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited.

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Type Market Snippet, By Source Market Snippet, By Category Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Product Launch

Merger and Acquisitions

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global Meat Substitute Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Tofu Based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Tempeh Based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Textured Vegetable Protein Based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Quorn Based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Meat Substitute Market, Source, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Soy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Wheat Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Mycoprotein Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others (Milk, Rice, Pulses, etc.) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Meat Substitute Market, Category, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Frozen Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Refrigerated Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Shelf-Stable Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Meat Substitute Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029



Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Source, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Category, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Source, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Category, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Source, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Category, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Australia Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Source, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Category, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Source, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Category, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Source, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Category, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles Amys Kitchen Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Beyond Meat, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Cauldron Foods Ltd. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Garden Protein International, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Meatless B.V. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Quorn Foods, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Vbites Food, Ltd. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Morningstar Farms L.C. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview MGP Ingredients Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

