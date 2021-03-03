Global Market Study on Injection Molding Machine Industry | Component, Industry Revenue and Forecast to 2026

Global Injection Molding Machine Market to reach USD 20.9 billion by 2025.

Global Injection Molding Machine Market valued approximately USD 16 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3 % over the forecast period 2017-2025

The growth of the market is driven by the high demand from the packaging industry, rising demand for energy saving, growing automotive industry, and advancements in injection molding technology. Based on end-use industry, the injection molding machine market has been segmented into automotive, packaging, consumer goods, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others. The automotive end-use industry segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate, in terms of both, value and volume, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing production of vehicles and rising demand for lightweight automotive components in developed and emerging regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for injection molding machines during the forecast period, in terms of value. Rapidly growing end-use industries, competitive manufacturing costs, rising demand from the automotive industry, and high economic growth rates are the major factors for the growth of the injection molding machine market in this region. The use of injection molding machines for lower production capacities is less economical, which is a major factor restraining the growth of the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

o Plastic

o Rubber

o Metal

o Ceramic

By Machine Type:

o Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine

o All Electric Injection Molding Machine

o Hybrid Injection Molding Machine

By Clamping Force:

o 0-200 Ton-Force

o 201-500 Ton-Force

o Above 500 Ton Force

By End-Use Industry:

o Automotive

o Consumer Goods

o Packaging

o Healthcare

o Electricals & Electronics

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Haitians International Holdings Limited, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited, The Japan Steel Works Ltd, Chan Hsong Holdings Limited, Milacron Holdings Corp, Engel Austria GmbH, Arburg GmbH & Co. Kg, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd, Dongshin Hydraulic Co., Ltd and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Injection Molding Machine Market in Market Study:

o Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

o Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

o Venture capitalists

o Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

o Third-party knowledge providers

o Investment bankers

o Investors

