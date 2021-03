Global Hospital Bed Accessories Market Industry Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

Hospital beds have evolved over the last decade. New and multipurpose hospital beds have entered the market, enabling health care providers to provide better care to the patients. Based on patient requirements and conditions, various types of hospital beds are available such as flower beds and ICU beds. These beds are of three main types: manual hospital beds, semi-electric hospital beds, and electric hospital beds. Manufacturers are developing innovative designs and functionalities for these beds. This has led to increasing use of various accessories in these beds. Hospital bed accessories are an integral part of these beds. These allow a patient and health care provider to perform various functions during the patient treatment duration. Demand for new hospital bed accessories is increasing owing to growing innovation and new accessory designs.

Global Hospital Bed Accessories Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Major factor fueling the growth of the global hospital bed accessories market is rising demand for new hospital beds, owing to increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. Longer hospital stays, large inflow of patients in hospital inpatient settings, and rising health care expenditure in emerging countries, leading to developing hospital infrastructure in these countries are expected to drive the market. According to statistics from the World Bank, the World Health Organization (WHO), and regional organizations such as the Organization of Economic Cooperation & Development (OECD), there has been a considerable gap in number of hospital beds per 1,000 population, especially in emerging as well as developed nations. The number of hospital beds required is expected to increase by two- to threefold by 2020. This combined with increasing innovations in the hospital beds accessories, and new and advanced product offerings by manufacturers are anticipated to drive the global hospital bed accessories market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global hospital bed accessories market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global hospital bed accessories market in 2016, owing to developed hospital infrastructure and rising demand for new and advanced products. Europe accounted for the second largest share of the global hospital bed accessories market in 2016, followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for hospital beds and developing hospital infrastructure in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to drive the global hospital bed accessories market between 2017 and 2025.

Key Players of Hospital Bed Accessories Market Report:

Key players operating in the global hospital bed accessories market include Vitality Medical, Stryker Corporation, Spinlife LLC, ArjoHuntleigh, Favero Health Projects Spa, and SEERS Medical Limited.

