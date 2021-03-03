Global High Performance Composites Market worth US$ 51.1 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 6.5%

The report “ Global High Performance Composites Market, by Resin Type (Thermoset Resins and Thermoplastic Resins), by Fibre Type (Carbon Fiber Composites, S-glass Composites, and Aramid Fiber Composites), by Application (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Pressure Vessel, Wind Turbine, Medical, and Construction), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″. The global high performance composites market is projected to grow from US$ 27.2 billion in 2019 to US$ 51.1 billion by 2029. Global high performance composites market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing adoption of high performance composites in aerospace industry, luxury automotive, and shipbuilding industry, owing its properties such as high strength and stiffness.

Increasing demand for high performance composites from emerging markets is in turn is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for new as well as existing players to gain competitive edge.

Key Highlights:

In January 2014, Toray Industries Inc. launched TORAYCA MX is carbon fibers that realized both higher tensile strength and tensile modulus.

In September 2017, Hexcel Corporation launched HexTow IM5 carbon fiber for aerospace is a hybrid of Hexcel IM technology

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global market accounted for US$ 27.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of resin type, fibre type, application, and region.

By resin type, the thermoplastic resin type segment accounted for major revenue share in 2019. This is attributed to increasing flexibility of remelting and reforming due to the absence of crosslinking in thermoplastic resins. High performance thermoplastic composites offer high impact strength and smooth surface finish. High performance thermoplastic composites offer longer shelf-life, have faster manufacturing cycle, and are easier to recycle.

On the basis of fibre type, the global high performance composites market is segmented into carbon fiber composites, S-glass composites, and aramid fiber composites.

By application, the aerospace and defense application segment accounted for major revenue share in 2019. This is attributed to growing aviation industry across the globe as well as increasing use of high performance composites in different types of aircraft.

By region, Asia-Pacific high performance composites market accounted for major revenue share of the global high performance composites market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing investments by the private sector in the automotive and aerospace and defense sectors especially in countries such as India and China. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global High Performance Composites Market, by Resin Type (Thermoset Resins and Thermoplastic Resins), by Fibre Type (Carbon Fiber Composites, S-glass Composites, and Aramid Fiber Composites), by Application (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Pressure Vessel, Wind Turbine, Medical, and Construction), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-High-Performance-Composites-Market-345

The prominent player operating in the global high performance composites market includes Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Solvay S.A., SGL Carbon SE, Koninklijke Ten Cate nv, TPI Composites, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Owens Corning, Teijin Limited, and BASF SE.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/345

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Resin Type Market Snippet, By Fiber Type Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Product Launch

Merger and Acquisitions

Recent Approvals

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global High Performance Composites Market, By Resin Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Thermoset Resins Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Thermoplastic Resins Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global High Performance Composites Market, By Fibre Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Carbon fiber composites Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

S-glass composites Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Aramid fiber composites Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global High Performance Composites Market, By Application 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Aerospace and defense Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Automotive Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Pressure vessel Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Wind turbine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Medical Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Construction Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global High Performance Composites Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Resin Type 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Fiber Type 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Resin Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Fiber Type 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Switzerland Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Resin Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Fiber Type 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Australia & New Zealand Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Resin Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Fiber Type 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Argentina and Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Resin Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Fiber Type 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Resin Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Fiber Type 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles Toray Industries Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Hexcel Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Solvay S.A. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy SGL Carbon LLC Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Koninklijke Ten Cate nv Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy TPI Composites, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Owens Corning Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Teijin Limited Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy BASF SE Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

About Us

Contact

Contact Us:

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]