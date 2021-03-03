Global Generic Drug Market 2021 Scope, Demand and Global Outlook- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC,  Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, ZydusCadila

Global generic drug market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the global generic drug market are Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, ZydusCadila, AurobindoPharma, Cipla Inc., Novartis AG, Wockhardt, Perrigo Company plc, Lannett, Mylan N.V., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, ApotexInc, Micro Labs Ltd, Bausch health, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Endo International plc, Sawai Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltdand Fresenius Kabi AG among others.

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Generic Drug industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Generic Drug Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Generic Drug Market most. The data analysis present in the Generic Drug report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Generic Drug business.

IMPACT ON DEMAND

The corona virus zone is the result of various markets around the world. This is the cause of the widespread closures and isolation that are affecting world economic activity.

COVID-19 has led to the increased demand for APIs and drugs; those used against malaria are most in the demand and then bronchodilators, antibiotics and antivirals. A second wave of deficiency is observed among sedatives, analgesics, anesthetics and muscle relaxants needed to care for patients on ventilators. This persistent shortage has increased the need for generic drugs, which has led to the accelerated FDA approval and the abolition of existing import warnings. About 48 percent of the world’s pharmaceuticals used to make generic medicines come from India and China.

As the pandemic of COVID-19 progresses, manufacturers of generic and biologic drugs work around the clock to ensure American patients have access to the drugs they need. Despite global drug chain companies straining under unparalleled pressure and demand, 9 out of 10 prescriptions filled in the United States are meeting the challenge.

The impact of COVID-19 has created an opportunity for the number of patients as there is high chance of adverse health effects of COVID-19 on the people.

Global Generic Drug Market Scope and Market Size

Generic drug market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, route of administration end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the global generic drug market is segmented into pure generic and branded generic

Based on indication, the global generic drug market is segmented into central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, dermatology, oncology, respiratory and others

Route of administration segment for global generic drug market is categorized into oral, topical, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the global generic drug market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global generic drug market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the Generic Drug market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Generic Drug Market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2020 to 2027 has been provided to determine the market potential.

