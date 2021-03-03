Global Food Supplements Market worth US$ 281.8 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 8.7 %

The report “Global Food Supplements Market, by Type (Minerals, Vitamins, Prebiotics, Amino Acids, and Proteins), by End-Users (Men, Women, Children, and Senior Citizen), by Form (Pills, Tablet, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, and Softgels), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global food supplements market is projected to grow from US$ 133.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 281.8 billion by 2029. The global food supplements market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of strokes, heart attacks, obesity, diabetes, and atherosclerosis which leading to create demand for healthy diet, coupled with rising incidence of mal-nutrition in emerging economies has increased the demand for food supplements across the globe.

Key Highlights:

In June 2018, Kora Organics has launched “Noni Glow Skinfood Supplement”. This is designed to support daily beauty and wellness.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global food supplements market accounted for US$ 133.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-users, form, and region.

By type, the global food supplements market is segmented into minerals, vitamins, prebiotics, amino acids, and proteins.

By end-users, the global food supplements market is bifurcated into men, women, children, and senior citizen.

By form, the global food supplements market is categorized into pills, tablet, capsules, powder, liquid, and softgels.

By region, North America food supplements market accounted for major revenue share of the global food supplements market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to presence of prominent market players as well as increasing awareness regarding health benefits in countries of North America. The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Food Supplements Market”, by Type (Minerals, Vitamins, Prebiotics, Amino Acids, and Proteins), by End-Users (Men, Women, Children, and Senior Citizen), by Form (Pills, Tablet, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, and Softgels), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Food-Supplements-Market-By-342

The prominent player operating in the global food supplements market includes Nature’s Products, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Direct Digital LLC, Kora Organics, Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc., Superior Supplements, Inc, Balchem Corporation, Barrington Chemical Corporation, Lallemand Bio-Ingredients, Inc., Next Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/342

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Type Market Snippet, By End-User Market Snippet, By Form Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Product Launch

Merger and Acquisitions

Recent Approvals

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global Food Supplements Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Minerals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Vitamins Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Prebiotics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Amino Acids Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Proteins Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Food Supplements Market, By End-Users, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Men Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Women Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Children Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Senior Citizen Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Food Supplements Market, By Form, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Pills Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Tablet Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Capsules Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Powder Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Liquid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Softgels Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Food Supplements Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019-2019 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019-2019 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Switzerland Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019-2019 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Australia & New Zealand Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019-2019 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Argentina and Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019-2019 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019-2019 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles Nature’s Products, Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Koninklijke DSM N.V. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Direct Digital LLC Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Superior Supplements, Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Balchem Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Barrington Chemical Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Lallemand Bio-Ingredients, Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Next Pharmaceuticals Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Herbalife Nutrition Ltd Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

About Us

Contact

Contact Us:

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]