Global Food Supplements Market worth US$ 281.8 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 8.7 %
Global Food Supplements Market, by Type (Minerals, Vitamins, Prebiotics, Amino Acids, and Proteins), by End-Users (Men, Women, Children, and Senior Citizen), by Form (Pills, Tablet, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, and Softgels), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
The report “Global Food Supplements Market, by Type (Minerals, Vitamins, Prebiotics, Amino Acids, and Proteins), by End-Users (Men, Women, Children, and Senior Citizen), by Form (Pills, Tablet, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, and Softgels), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global food supplements market is projected to grow from US$ 133.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 281.8 billion by 2029. The global food supplements market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of strokes, heart attacks, obesity, diabetes, and atherosclerosis which leading to create demand for healthy diet, coupled with rising incidence of mal-nutrition in emerging economies has increased the demand for food supplements across the globe.
Key Highlights:
- In June 2018, Kora Organics has launched “Noni Glow Skinfood Supplement”. This is designed to support daily beauty and wellness.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global food supplements market accounted for US$ 133.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-users, form, and region.
- By type, the global food supplements market is segmented into minerals, vitamins, prebiotics, amino acids, and proteins.
- By end-users, the global food supplements market is bifurcated into men, women, children, and senior citizen.
- By form, the global food supplements market is categorized into pills, tablet, capsules, powder, liquid, and softgels.
- By region, North America food supplements market accounted for major revenue share of the global food supplements market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to presence of prominent market players as well as increasing awareness regarding health benefits in countries of North America. The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Food Supplements Market”, by Type (Minerals, Vitamins, Prebiotics, Amino Acids, and Proteins), by End-Users (Men, Women, Children, and Senior Citizen), by Form (Pills, Tablet, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, and Softgels), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029
The prominent player operating in the global food supplements market includes Nature’s Products, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Direct Digital LLC, Kora Organics, Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc., Superior Supplements, Inc, Balchem Corporation, Barrington Chemical Corporation, Lallemand Bio-Ingredients, Inc., Next Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Table of Contents
- Research Objective and Assumption
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
- Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Type
- Market Snippet, By End-User
- Market Snippet, By Form
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Report Description
- Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- Product Launch
- Merger and Acquisitions
- Recent Approvals
- Impact Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Global Food Supplements Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Minerals
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Vitamins
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Prebiotics
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Amino Acids
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Proteins
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Food Supplements Market, By End-Users, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Men
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Women
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Children
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Senior Citizen
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Food Supplements Market, By Form, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Pills
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Tablet
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Capsules
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Powder
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Liquid
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Softgels
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Food Supplements Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Regional Trends
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019-2019
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019-2019
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Switzerland
- Sweden
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019-2019
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019-2019
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina and Chile
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019-2019
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2019-2019
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Nature’s Products, Inc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Direct Digital LLC
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Superior Supplements, Inc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Balchem Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Barrington Chemical Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Lallemand Bio-Ingredients, Inc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Next Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Nature’s Products, Inc
- Analyst Views
- Section
- Research Methodology
- About Us
