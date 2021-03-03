Global emergency management market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 6.1% over the next eight years, due to increasing adoption of real-time surveillance systems, says Absolute Market Insights

Rising anti-social activities, terrorist activities along with growing crime rate has created an unprecedented boom for adoption of real-time surveillance systems. Integration of video surveillance systems are improving the efficiency of emergency operating centers in cities. Incidents such as road accidents and criminal activities are being effectively managed by taking help of these systems. Thus, central government in many countries are taking proactive steps for city surveillance projects, aiding the global emergency management market to grow all the more.

These systems are improving the ability for providing response solution for public emergency situations such as accidents and thefts. Traffic video cameras installed in cities are enabling the emergency operating centers to analyze the seriousness of the situation and take immediate actions for handling the same. For instance, Houston office of emergency management is relying on a number of third party video surveillance systems for real-time intelligence. Tapping into these video surveillance systems is enabling them to improve situational awareness for emergency management centers allowing them to take proper decision and improved outcomes for public safety. Similarly after the tragic events of 9/11 in New York, the city’s office of emergency management is connected to video cameras operated by transportation department and public safety agencies. Hence, the total emergency management market is expected to grow at a prominent pace over the forecast period.

Request A Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=187

Market participants catering to the surveillance systems in the emergency management market are innovating their products by incorporating technological changes in existing items to meet the market demands. Huawei’s video surveillance and emergency dispatching systems are available with multimedia intelligence and command integration. This solution uses chips and algorithms to provide all-weather HD video experience and improve video analysis and application & operational efficiency.

“A one source security or another mere technological advancement? Real-time video surveillance systems are strengthening the capacity of emergency operating centers in the emergency management market. This systems are effectively enabling early detection and control of emergency situations. It may not be a one source security but their incorporation in the emergency management market has been really fruitful in many ways. Also implementation of the same in different developing economies is not far, thus aiding the total growth in present as well as future years.”

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global emergency management market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue as well as sales volume across regions and further, across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers regional production volume and capacity analysis. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Inquiry Before Buying This [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=187

Some of the major players operating in the global emergency management market are A Fishtech Group, LLC Company., Alert Technologies Corporation., Alertus Technologies, LLC., Blackhawk Emergency Management Group., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Eccentex., EMSystems, LLC, Esri Inc., Everbridge., GP Strategies Corporation., Honeywell International Inc., IBM, IEM, Inc., Intergraph Corporation Part of Hexagon Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation., MARSH LLC., Mission, Mode Incident Management Systems, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Resolver Inc., Rockwell Collins, SRDC, Tetra Tech, Inc., The Response Group, Veoci / Grey Wall Software, LLC. amongst others.

By Systems

Emergency/Mass Notification System

Surveillance System

Traffic Management System

Safety Management System

Disaster Recovery & Backup System

Others

By Communication Technology

First Responder Tools

Satellite Phones

Emergency Response Radars

Vehicle-ready Gateways

Others

By Service

Training & Education Services

Consulting Services

Design & Integration Services

Support & Maintenance Services

By Solution

Geospatial Solutions

Disaster Recovery Solutions

Situational Awareness Solutions

By Vertical

BFSI

Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of South Asia Australia South Korea New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: [email protected]

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna