Global edge analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.7% by 2027, due to rising number of innovations associated with connected IoT devices in healthcare sector, says Absolute Markets Insights

Global edge analytics market was valued at US$ 2498.71 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 38751.52 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 35.7% over the forecast period. The emerging technologies along with IoT are gradually transforming the overall healthcare experience. The data collected is helping the healthcare organizations in becoming more preventive, responsive, personalized and smarter. The ever-increasing ecosystem of connected devices i.e. from wheelchairs & walkers to wearable sensors and monitors present challenges such as in storing, managing, and monitoring massive amounts of data. Thus, many providers are turning themselves to edge computing to essentially help improving patient cost, control total costs, delivering an exceptional experience. The processing and storage capabilities are placed near the edge of the network perimeter which in turn improves both latency and speed. Few points that needs to be discussed in this area are as follows:

Reduction in patient wait time – Sensors used in wheel chairs, beds and other equipment’s, helps the healthcare organizations to manage & tract assets , so that they are available for patients whenever they need. The edge technologies help to process and transmit the data faster. Deployment of edge technologies enables to know the efficiencies associated with sensors, thus assisting the overall edge analytics market to grow. Improvement in patient outcomes – As the industry shifts towards value based care, the potential advantages of remote monitoring are significant between both provider and patient. Application of edge analytic technology creates opportunities for faster response, potentially saving lives.

“A new Life to Health care – Edge analytics market has proven itself to be one of the source, where the data collection and analysis will be an effective option for the healthcare organizations in a hassle free environment. Edge Computing gathers the patient data by monitoring their behavior and watching out for anomalies. For instance, in case of epileptic patients and through edge computing, patients can use software that monitor their health condition, notify a caregiver and detect the onset of an attack. Such a technology gives an upper hand to the healthcare providers, thus managing each data in a delicate manner. ”

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global edge analytics market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue as well as sales volume across regions and further, across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers regional production volume and capacity analysis. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Some of the major players operating in the global edge analytics market are include ADLINK Technology Inc., Apigee Corp, Microsoft, AGT international, Analytic Edge, CGI Inc., CISCO, Foghorn Systems, SAS Institute Inc., amongst others

By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

On-Cloud

By Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

By Application

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Finance

Human Resources

Others

By Vertical

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecommunication

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utility

Government and Defense

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Australia South Korea New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



