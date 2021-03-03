Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global CRISPR and Cas genes market. Rise in government spending in research and development of genome editing, increase in incidence of genetic disorders, and usage of CRISPR/Cas9 technology to improve crop production are factors driving the global market. The global CRISPR and Cas genes market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region.

The global CRISPR and Cas genes market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global CRISPR and Cas genes market.

Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

CRISPR-Cas systems are efficient and easily programmable nucleic acid-targeting tools, with usage expanding beyond research and therapeutic development to precision breeding of plants and animals and engineering of industrial microbes. CRISPR-Cas systems have potential applications in microbial engineering including bacterial strain typing, immunization of cultures, autoimmunity or self-targeted cell killing, and the engineering or control of metabolic pathways for improved biochemical synthesis. The global CRISPR and Cas genes market was valued at US$ 1,451.6 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 7,234.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of product type, the vector-based Cas segment dominated the global market in 2017, accounting for 62.1% share. Vector-based Cas expression systems are useful for researchers who focus on enriching Cas9-expressing cells or strive to establish a stable cell line. Vector-based Cas is also available with an inducible promoter that supports the creation of stable cell lines with minimal background expression, or for temporal control over Cas9 expression for wide-ranging experimental applications. The DNA-free Cas segment is anticipated to gain market share during the forecast period. Advantages such as gene editing with DNA-free CRISPR-Cas9 components to reduce potential off-targets and potential usage of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing to find correlations with human diseases in model systems drive the segment.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global CRISPR and Cas Genes market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global CRISPR and Cas Genes market.

Key Players of CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Report:

Major players operating in the global CRISPR and Cas genes market include Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Addgene, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Dharmacon, Cellecta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, and Applied StemCell, Inc. These players adopt organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and capture market share.

