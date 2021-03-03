Global Contactless Payment Market worth US$ 98.1 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 24.0%

The report “Global Contactless Payment Market, by Type (Hardware (Smart-cards, Point of Sale Terminals, and Smart-Card Readers) and Software (Smartcard Reader Drivers, POS Software, Application Programming Interface, Software Development Kit (SDK), and Mobile Applications)), by Mode of Payment (Contactless Card (NFC/RFID), Wearable Device, and Contactless Mobile Payment), by End-Use Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Public Sector, Transportation and Logistics, Hospitality, and Media and Entertainment), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global contactless payment market is projected to grow from US$ 10.1 billion in 2019 to US$ 98.1 billion by 2029. The global contactless payment market is expected to register CAGR of 24% over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing frequency of purchasing among individuals, coupled with need to make secure, safe, and easy payments.

Advancement in contactless payment technology is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for new as well as existing players to gain competitive edge.

Key Highlights:

In May 2011, Advanced Card Systems Limited launched ACOS3 COMBI and ACOS3 microprocessor card (contactless).

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global contactless payment market accounted for US$ 10.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 24% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, mode of payment, end-use industry, and region.

By type, the smart-cards segment accounted for major revenue share in 2019. This is due to increasing incidence of forgery and duplication of identity owing to technological advancements in turns creating demand for smart cards.

By mode of payment, the global contactless payment market is segmented into contactless card (NFC/RFID), wearable device, and contactless mobile payment.

By end-use industry, the hospitality segment accounted for major revenue share in 2019. This is owing to contactless payment is convenience of doctors and patients and for making bother free payments.

By region, North America contactless payment market accounted for major revenue share of the global contactless payment market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing information and communications technology integration across different verticals in the countries of the North America. The market in Europe contactless payment market is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on Global Contactless Payment Market”, by Type (Hardware (Smart-cards, Point of Sale Terminals, and Smart-Card Readers) and Software (Smartcard Reader Drivers, POS Software, Application Programming Interface, Software Development Kit (SDK), and Mobile Applications)), by Mode of Payment (Contactless Card (NFC/RFID), Wearable Device, and Contactless Mobile Payment), by End-Use Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Public Sector, Transportation and Logistics, Hospitality, and Media and Entertainment), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global contactless payment market includes Advanced Card Systems Limited, Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd, Placard Pty Ltd, Ingenico Inc., Gemalto N.V., VeriFone Systems, Inc., Heartland Payment Systems, Inc., On Track Innovations Ltd., Castles Technology Co., Ltd., and Bindo Labs, Inc.

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Type Market Snippet, By Mode of Payment Market Snippet, By End-Use Industry Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Product Launch

Merger and Acquisitions

Recent Approvals

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global Contactless Payment Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Hardware Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029 Smart-Cards Point of Sale Terminals Smart-Card Readers

Software Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029 Smartcard Reader Drivers Point of Sale Software Application Programming Interface Software Development Kit (SDK) Mobile Applications

Global Contactless Payment Market, By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Contactless Card (NFC/RFID) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Wearable Device Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Contactless Mobile Payment Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Contactless Payment Market, By End-Use Industry, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Banking Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Retail Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Public Sector Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Transportation and Logistics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Hospitality Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Media and Entertainment Global Contactless Payment Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-Use Industry, 2019-2019 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-Use Industry, 2019-2019 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Switzerland Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-Use Industry, 2019-2019 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Australia & New Zealand Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-Use Industry, 2019-2019 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Argentina and Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-Use Industry, 2019-2019 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-Use Industry, 2019-2019 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles Advanced Card Systems Limited Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Placard Pty Ltd Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Ingenico Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Gemalto N.V. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy VeriFone Systems, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy On Track Innovations Ltd Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Castles Technology Co., Ltd Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy Bindo Labs, Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategy

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

