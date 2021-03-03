Global Contactless Payment Market worth US$ 98.1 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 24.0%
Global Contactless Payment Market, by Type (Hardware (Smart-cards, Point of Sale Terminals, and Smart-Card Readers) and Software (Smartcard Reader Drivers, POS Software, Application Programming Interface, Software Development Kit (SDK), and Mobile Applications)), by Mode of Payment (Contactless Card (NFC/RFID), Wearable Device, and Contactless Mobile Payment), by End-Use Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Public Sector, Transportation and Logistics, Hospitality, and Media and Entertainment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
The report “Global Contactless Payment Market, by Type (Hardware (Smart-cards, Point of Sale Terminals, and Smart-Card Readers) and Software (Smartcard Reader Drivers, POS Software, Application Programming Interface, Software Development Kit (SDK), and Mobile Applications)), by Mode of Payment (Contactless Card (NFC/RFID), Wearable Device, and Contactless Mobile Payment), by End-Use Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Public Sector, Transportation and Logistics, Hospitality, and Media and Entertainment), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global contactless payment market is projected to grow from US$ 10.1 billion in 2019 to US$ 98.1 billion by 2029. The global contactless payment market is expected to register CAGR of 24% over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing frequency of purchasing among individuals, coupled with need to make secure, safe, and easy payments.
Advancement in contactless payment technology is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for new as well as existing players to gain competitive edge.
Key Highlights:
- In May 2011, Advanced Card Systems Limited launched ACOS3 COMBI and ACOS3 microprocessor card (contactless).
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global contactless payment market accounted for US$ 10.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 24% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, mode of payment, end-use industry, and region.
- By type, the smart-cards segment accounted for major revenue share in 2019. This is due to increasing incidence of forgery and duplication of identity owing to technological advancements in turns creating demand for smart cards.
- By mode of payment, the global contactless payment market is segmented into contactless card (NFC/RFID), wearable device, and contactless mobile payment.
- By end-use industry, the hospitality segment accounted for major revenue share in 2019. This is owing to contactless payment is convenience of doctors and patients and for making bother free payments.
- By region, North America contactless payment market accounted for major revenue share of the global contactless payment market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing information and communications technology integration across different verticals in the countries of the North America. The market in Europe contactless payment market is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on Global Contactless Payment Market”, by Type (Hardware (Smart-cards, Point of Sale Terminals, and Smart-Card Readers) and Software (Smartcard Reader Drivers, POS Software, Application Programming Interface, Software Development Kit (SDK), and Mobile Applications)), by Mode of Payment (Contactless Card (NFC/RFID), Wearable Device, and Contactless Mobile Payment), by End-Use Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Public Sector, Transportation and Logistics, Hospitality, and Media and Entertainment), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
Links
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Contactless-Payment-Market-By-339
The prominent player operating in the global contactless payment market includes Advanced Card Systems Limited, Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd, Placard Pty Ltd, Ingenico Inc., Gemalto N.V., VeriFone Systems, Inc., Heartland Payment Systems, Inc., On Track Innovations Ltd., Castles Technology Co., Ltd., and Bindo Labs, Inc.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/339
Table of Contents
- Research Objective and Assumption
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
- Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Type
- Market Snippet, By Mode of Payment
- Market Snippet, By End-Use Industry
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Report Description
- Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- Product Launch
- Merger and Acquisitions
- Recent Approvals
- Impact Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Global Contactless Payment Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Hardware
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Smart-Cards
- Point of Sale Terminals
- Smart-Card Readers
- Software
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Smartcard Reader Drivers
- Point of Sale Software
- Application Programming Interface
- Software Development Kit (SDK)
- Mobile Applications
- Overview
- Global Contactless Payment Market, By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Contactless Card (NFC/RFID)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Wearable Device
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Contactless Mobile Payment
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Contactless Payment Market, By End-Use Industry, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Banking
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Retail
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Public Sector
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Transportation and Logistics
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Hospitality
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Media and Entertainment
- Overview
- Global Contactless Payment Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Regional Trends
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-Use Industry, 2019-2019
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-Use Industry, 2019-2019
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Switzerland
- Sweden
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-Use Industry, 2019-2019
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-Use Industry, 2019-2019
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina and Chile
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-Use Industry, 2019-2019
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-Use Industry, 2019-2019
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Advanced Card Systems Limited
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Placard Pty Ltd
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Ingenico Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Gemalto N.V.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- VeriFone Systems, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- On Track Innovations Ltd
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Castles Technology Co., Ltd
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Bindo Labs, Inc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategy
- Advanced Card Systems Limited
- Analyst Views
- Section
- Research Methodology
- About Us
- Contact
Contact Us:
Prophecy Market Insights
Email- [email protected]