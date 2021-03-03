Global Cell Culture Market worth US$ 49.2 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 11.2%

The report “ Global Cell Culture Market, by Product Type (Instruments Culture Systems, Bags, Plates, T-Flasks, Culture Dishes, Roller Bottles, and Bioreactors),Incubators, Pipetting Instruments, Roller Bottle Equipment, Biosafety Cabinets, Cryostorage Equipment, and Others), by Consumables, Media (Chemically Defined, Classical, LB, Protein free, Serum Free, and Specialty), Sera (Fetal Bovine and Others), Reagents (Albumin, Amino Acids, Attachment Factors, Growth Factors, Protease Inhibitors, Thrombin, and Others)), by Application (Biopharmaceuticals, Vaccine Production, Gene therapy, Cancer Research, Tissue Replacements, Drug Development, Toxicity Testing, and Others), by End User (Academic & Research Institutions and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies)” Global cell culture market is projected to grow from US$ 16.2 billion in 2019 to US$ 49.2 billion by 2029. The global cell culture market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand of cancer research, coupled with growing awareness regarding benefits of cell culture-based vaccines and therapeutic proteins.

Increasing demand for 3d cell culture and growing risk of pandemics and communicable diseases are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for new as well as existing players to gain competitive edge.

Key Highlights:

In November 2017, Sigma Aldrich Corporation is now Merck KGAA launched “Stericup” Quick Release 500 ml vacuum filtration system. It is a filter bottle system suited for sterile filtration of cell culture media, buffers, and reagents.

Further, In 2012, Sartorius AG working on cell culture media with life science company Lonza. These two companies gave exclusive sales and marketing rights for certain cell culture media and buffer developed and manufactured by Lonza use in biopharmaceutical manufacturing process.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cell culture market accounted for US$ 16.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region.

By product type, the consumables segment accounted for major revenue share in 2019. This is attributed to increasing purchase of consumables for various cell culture applications.

By application, the biopharmaceuticals segment holds for major revenue share in 2019, owing to increasing commercial expansion of major pharmaceutical companies, growing regulatory approvals for the production of cell culture-based vaccines, and rising demand for monoclonal antibodies.

By end-user, the global cell culture market has been segmented into academic and research institutions and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

By region, North America cell culture market accounted for major revenue share of the global cell culture market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, coupled with growing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, coupled with increasing presence of biopharmaceutical industries with increasing demand of precision medicine. The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Cell Culture Market”, by Product Type (Instruments Culture Systems, Bags, Plates, T-Flasks, Culture Dishes, Roller Bottles, and Bioreactors),Incubators, Pipetting Instruments, Roller Bottle Equipment, Biosafety Cabinets, Cryostorage Equipment, and Others), by Consumables, Media (Chemically Defined, Classical, LB, Protein free, Serum Free, and Specialty), Sera (Fetal Bovine and Others), Reagents (Albumin, Amino Acids, Attachment Factors, Growth Factors, Protease Inhibitors, Thrombin, and Others)), by Application (Biopharmaceuticals, Vaccine Production, Gene therapy, Cancer Research, Tissue Replacements, Drug Development, Toxicity Testing, and Others), by End User (Academic & Research Institutions and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global cell culture market includes Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, EMD Millipore, Sartorius AG, Merck KGAA, and Biospherix and Biovest International Inc

