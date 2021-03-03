Global Cannabis Seeds Market Growth Factors and Applications by 2027 with Top Key Players: DNA Genetics, Sensi Seeds, Green House Seed Co., I Love Growing Marijuana, Pyramid Seeds, Seeds For Me

According to the Cannabis Seeds Market report, the global market is expected to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. Cannabis Seeds market report also delivers lists of the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the Industry. The Cannabis Seeds Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global cannabis seeds market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 723.77 million by 2027. Highly legalized region and demand for the cannabis seeds are high hence revenue generation is also high which is helping the market to grow in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the cannabis seeds market are Seed Cellar, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, BARNEY’S FARM, CANNABIS SEEDS USA, Dinafem Seeds, Tropical Seeds Co., Sweet Seeds, Serious Seeds, DNA Genetics, Sensi Seeds, Green House Seed Co., I Love Growing Marijuana, Pyramid Seeds, Seeds For Me, DeliciousSeeds, Christiania Seeds, Nymera, T.H.Seeds, Royal Queen Seeds, Dutch Passion, Paradise Seeds B.V., Amsterdammarijuanaseeds, and Crop King Seeds among others.

Global Cannabis Seeds Market Scope and Market Size

Global cannabis seeds market is categorized into seed type, strain, compound, category, distribution channel, type of vendors. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of seed type, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into regular seeds, feminized seeds and autoflowering seeds. In 2020, regular seeds segment is dominating the market as majority of the companies are manufacturing regular seeds and also they don’t require many efforts and are easy to grow.

On the basis of strain, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into indica, hybrid and sativa. In 2020, indica segment is dominating the market as the majority of the manufacturers have strains of indica and it is preferred more by people. However, the hybrid segment may grow in future as people and manufacturers are giving preference to the genetically modified stains.

On the basis of compound, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into THC dominant, CBD dominant and balanced THC & CBD. In 2020, the THC segment is dominating because THC is the psychoactive element of cannabis and it is highly required for medicinal purposes.

On the basis of category, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into inorganic and organic. In 2020, inorganic segment is dominating as inorganic agriculture is increasing but in future the organic segment is set to increase as people are shifting towards organic products and also inorganic farming makes use of chemicals which may not be good for health.

On the basis of distribution channel, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into store based retailing and online/e-commerce retailing. In 2020, store based retailing segment is dominating as people find it easy to purchase from stores and they can check the quality of products they are purchasing. However, in future online retailing will increase as people are shifting towards online shopping as they find it convenient. .

On the basis of type of vendors, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into resellers, breeders and seeds manufacturing companies. In 2020, resellers segment is dominating as there are a large number of resellers as compared to breeders and seeds companies. Moreover, the growers prefer to purchase the seeds from seeds banks as they have a larger variety.

COVID-19 Impact on Cannabis in the Food and Beverage Industry

Due to the lockdown, the biggest issue which was generated in this industry was supply chain disruption. Mostly, seeds and other products related to cannabis are imported from one country to other.

For instance,

The U.S. is a bigger importer of cannabis and related products as the consumption and legalization is high. As supply chain disruption took place, the cannabis and related products import got decrease which has ultimately impacted the market growth.

Another factor which has impacted the market is consumer behavior. Consumers are also not able to receive the products or seeds due to lack in the supply chain. For instance, patients with health issue are facing delays in the procurement of medicines of medical cannabis.

So, to gain market growth, various cannabis seeds providers are focusing in e-commerce retailing through which they can provide the required products to growers. Growers can easily go for indoor farming and this ultimately helps the companies to generate more revenue. But the prices for the cannabis have increased with double or triple number, due to which consumer preference is declining.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all the industries worldwide. Moreover, demand is increasing only for essential product which declines the demand for non-essential things in market. And the dispensaries and cannabis shops were made close, but then, the public revolted in the name of public health. This has led the governing authority to put cannabis in the list of “essential” products. Dispensaries and cannabis deliveries were made open.

To fulfill the demand, manufacturers have started providing their products with online retailing and via store also. Online retailing has provided a scope for the market to gain substantial growth at the time of crises. Companies market share in this sector have taken a hike as they are fulfilling the increasing demand.

