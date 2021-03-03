Global blockchain supply chain market is benefiting from the rising emphasis towards maintenance of food quality across the supply chain, the market is set to surpass US$ 6.5 billion by 2027: says Absolute Markets Insights

Food security for manufacturers and distributors is enhanced through the adoption of solutions from global blockchain supply chain market. The increasing amount of food wastage across the world has made governing authorities and the food industry to rethink their ideas for food security. Companies from the food industry are facing challenges in identifying the precise stages where the food wastage has been prominent. Complex supply chains in the food and beverage industry are creating blind spots for the food industry participants in cases of potential food tampering or adulteration. This has led to technology companies venturing into the food industry through blockchain technology. The technology helps them in creating an improved partner network and reduction in number of product recalls. The idea of transparent brands also contributes in improving the brand awareness which is a vital selling point for food and beverage industry. For instance, budding companies such as Ripe.io and experienced technology solutions provider IBM have been providing blockchain solutions focused towards the food and beverage industry. Food and Beverages industry is currently holding a notable share in the blockchain supply chain market. Global blockchain supply chain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 60% by 2027.

“Global blockchain supply chain market is aiding the food and beverages industry against sustainability challenges. The increasing importance on food purity has made food and beverage companies search for innovative tracking solutions across the food supply chain.”

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global blockchain supply chain market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Some of the major players operating in the global blockchain supply chain market are Applied Blockchain Ltd., Bitfury, BTL Group Ltd., Chainvine Ltd, Guardtime, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, OpenXcell, Ownest, Peer Ledger Inc., Provenance, PwC, Ripe.io, SAP SE, Sofocle Technologies (OPC) Pvt Ltd., VeChain Foundation, Venture Proxy Ltd., and Wipro Limited amongst others.

Blockchain Supply Chain Market

By Offerings

Solutions

Services

By Application

Goods and Distribution Tracking

Finance

Smart Contracts

Others (Forecasting, Freight Costing Etc.)

By Vertical

Retail

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Heavy Machinery

Postal Services

Financial Services

Others (Government, Media and Entertainment Etc.)

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



