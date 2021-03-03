Global ATM Market Seeks to New Posture of Market Trends, Opportunities and Breakthrough Point During 2020-2027

This latest ATM report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

In recent years, the Global ATM sales markets are vary in different regions. In Europe, North America and other highly developed countries, consumption growth is slow. However, sales growth rate in China is big. And the global main suppliers of ATM is Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, GRG Banking, Hitachi, Synkey Group, Fujitsu, OKI, Nautilus Hyosung, Keba, etc. And Diebold Nixdorf is the biggest manufacturer in the world. In 2016, Diebold Nixdorf occupied for about 34.28% in the global market.

An automated or automatic teller machine (ATM), also known as an automated banking machine (ABM), cash machine, cashpoint, cashline or hole in the wall, is a computerized telecommunications device that enables the clients of a financial institution to perform financial transactions without the need for a cashier, human clerk or bank teller. ATMs are known by various other names including ATM machine, automated banking machine, “cash machine” and various regional variants derived from trademarks on ATM systems held by particular banks.

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Hitachi

Fujitsu

Keba

Other

GRG Banking

Nautilus Hyosung

NCR

OKI

Diebold Nixdorf

Synkey Group

Application Segmentation

Banking

Retail

Type Synopsis:

On-site ATM

Off-site ATM

Other

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of ATM Market

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of ATM Market by Types

4 Segmentation of ATM Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of ATM Market in Major Countries

7 North America ATM Landscape Analysis

8 Europe ATM Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific ATM Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa ATM Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

ATM Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

​Target Audience:

ATM manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of ATM

ATM industry associations

Product managers, ATM industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

ATM potential investors

ATM key stakeholders

ATM end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the ATM Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the ATM Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the ATM Market?

