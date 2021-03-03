Global At-Home Testing Kits Market Share and Forecast By 2027 | Key Competitors Are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Alere, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Siemens, Advacare Pharma LLP

At-home testing kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to reach USD 16.02 billion by 2027 from USD 8.87 billion in 2019, while registering this growth at a CAGR of 6.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increase in the awareness regarding the testing kits has been directly impacting the growth of at-home testing kits market.
The major players covered in the at-home testing kits market report are Abbott, OraSure Technologies, Inc., BD, Nureca Inc. USA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Alere, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Siemens, Advacare Pharma LLP, Danaher, Bright Health Care Private Limited, True Diagnostics Inc., Abacus Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Medtronic, NecLife, Trividia Health, Inc., NIPRO, Quidel Corporation and bioMérieux SA among other domestic and global players.
Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration
At-home testing kits market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for at-home testing kits market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the at-home testing kits market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.
Global At-Home Testing Kits Market Scope and Market Size
At-home testing kits market is segmented on the basis of test type, form type and sample type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- Based on test type, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into pregnancy test, HIV test kit, cholesterol, blood glucose, infectious diseases, ovulation predictor test kit, drug abuse test kit and others.
- On the basis of form type, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into cassette, strip, midstream and others.
- At-home testing kits market has also been segmented based on the sample type into urine, blood, saliva and others.
North America dominates the at-home testing kits market due to the rising awareness among people regarding unhealthy lifestyle, home based tests along with occurrence of infectious diseases such as syphilis, HIV, hepatitis and chronic illnesses in the region
Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodologies
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Compliance in At-Home Testing Kits Market
8 At-Home Testing Kits Market, By Service
9 At-Home Testing Kits Market, By Deployment Type
10 At-Home Testing Kits Market, By Organization Size
11 At-Home Testing Kits Market Analyses, By Vertical
12 Geographic Analyses
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
13 Competitive Landscapes
14 Detailed Company Profiles
15 Related Reports
