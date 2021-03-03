Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging Market 2021 : Recent Trends, Top Performing Regions, Growth Forecast with Key Vendors Data 2028||Players-BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 1,579.33 million and grow at a CAGR of 4.11% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increased numbers of diagnostic procedures drives the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for artificial intelligence in medical imaging market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, offering, deployment type, application, clinical applications and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into deep learning, computer vision, NLP and others.

Based on offering, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on deployment type, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.

Based on application, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound and molecular imaging.

Based on clinical application, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into breast, lung, neurology, cardiovascular, liver, prostate, colon, musculoskeletal and others.

The artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is also segmented on the basis of role of end-user into hospitals, clinics, research laboratories and others.

North America and Europe dominates the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market due to rising technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure and high disposable income in this region.

KEY INITIATIVES BY MARKET PLAYERS DURING COVID-19

For instance: A company name BAIDUS implements A.I. to its best during COVID-19 pandemic and this is the major reason why china is having very less number of cases and the graph is flattened. BAIDUS use A.I. in the general camera spreaded across China, then with the help of Heatmapping, they are able to conduct rapid testing and hence able to flattened the number of confirmed cases graph.

