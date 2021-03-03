Global artificial intelligence in diabetes management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.7% by 2027, due to growing demand for self-management platforms such as digital coach for diabetes management, says Absolute Markets Insights.

Digital healthcare companies believe that diabetes is the one of the most promising field for integrating advanced technological platforms for improving the methods of diabetes management. There are still untapped diabetes areas which can be leveraged by tech companies to develop a digital solution for diagnosis and treatment of diabetes. Majority of these digital healthcare companies have accepted artificial intelligence as the most lucrative technology for developing cost effective solutions. The introduction of digital diabetes coach and dietician will help individuals to manage their diets as well as give reminders to exercise and improve their lifestyle. Macadamian, a Canada based healthcare technology company is offering a solution of artificial intelligence in diabetes management market in the form of My Diabetes Coach. It is a voice-first diabetes management platform that uses Amazon’s Alexa to help individuals suffering from type 2 diabetes. The data captured through wearables, mobile phone and patient dialogue is used to provide a virtual coaching experience through artificial intelligence technology. This platform will improve and strengthen the clinicians and patients ability to manage and treat patients on a case to case basis.

“Type 2 based Diet Street – Whisk’s AI-powered digital dietician ‘Foodient’ will help type 2 diabetic patients to find nutritionally tailored food as per their requirements. The company is using deep learning and natural language processing techniques to connect with consumers in an effective manner. The combination of data science and coaching from real human can be the best possible solution for a proper transformation of artificial intelligence in diabetes management market. ”

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global artificial intelligence in diabetes management market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Some of the major players operating in the global artificial intelligence in diabetes management market are Livongo Health, medicsen, Medtronic, PredictBGL, Sensyne Health plc., Apple Inc., Diabnext, DreaMed Diabetes, Ltd., Glooko Inc., GlucoMe, Google Inc., Hedia, IBM Corporation, Sweetch, TypeZero Technologies, Inc., Virta Health Corp, Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, XBIRD among others.

By Techniques

Cased Based Reasoning

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Artificial Neural Network

Others

By Application

Automated Retinal Screening

Clinical Decision Support

Predictive Population Risk Stratification

Patient Self-Management Tools

Others

By Device

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diabetes Management Centers

Research Institutes

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of South Asia Australia South Korea New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



